NEET Exams To Be Computer-Based From Next Year: Dharmendra Pradhan Amid Paper Leak Row

New Delhi, May 15: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will shift to a computer-based examination model from next year.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, Pradhan said there was an urgent need to conduct the examinations online, indicating that the Centre has made up its mind to move from the paper-based format to the computer-based examination model. NEET 2026 Exam Date: New Schedule Announced by NTA After Paper Leak Row.

Pradhan’s presser comes in the backdrop of NEET paper leaks and subsequent exam cancellation, leaving lakhs of students anxious, angry and disappointed over the state of affairs, in the way NTA is conducting competitive examinations.

The Education Minister informed the press that the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee had been implemented, but admitted that a breakdown had happened somewhere in the chain of command. He also assured that corrective steps are being undertaken to strengthen the system. He also called it a “long and sustained fight” against the education mafia in the country. NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 2 More From Maharashtra, 14 Locations Raided As Probe Widens to 7 Arrests.

He said the Central Bureau of Investigation has already launched a detailed probe at multiple levels into the breach and will soon find out how the miscreants and mafia managed to break into the “fool-proof” system.

Further assuring students and allaying their apprehensions, he said, “The entire government machinery will ensure no malpractices happen this time.”

He further informed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the NEET re-examinations on June 21, nearly a month after the original exams. He said that all the candidates and NEET aspirants will receive their admit card by June 14.

“Aspirants will get an opportunity to choose their choice of city for appearing in re-examinations. A window of one week will be given to aspirants,” he stated.

He also said that 15 minutes of extra time will be given to students for filling in the details in OMR sheet. He also said that the NTA has taken two decisions on the NEET Exam cancellation day, i.e. the candidates will be refunded the fees of the examinations, and no extra fees will be charged for the re-examination.

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