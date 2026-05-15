Oracle Layoffs, Now Revocation of Offer Letters: Here’s Reason Why Tech Giant Is Retracting Jobs at IITs and NITs

Oracle has reportedly revoked numerous job and internship offers across premier Indian engineering institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs). This development follows the American technology giant's recent global layoffs, which resulted in significant workforce reductions impacting thousands of employees worldwide.

The withdrawal of offers has left dozens of students in a precarious position, particularly due to the "one student, one job" policy maintained by many elite campuses. This rule prevents students from seeking further opportunities once they secure a placement, leaving affected graduates to enter a challenging job market late in the academic cycle. Oracle Layoffs: Company Revokes Offer Letters at IITs and NITs, Retracts Campus Placements and Internships After Job Cuts.

Oracle Layoffs: Company Revokes Campus Placement Offers

Placement cells at several top-tier institutions have confirmed that Oracle retracted offers initially extended for full-time roles and summer internships. Sources estimate that over 50 offers may have been cancelled across campuses such as IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, NIT Warangal, and VNIT Nagpur.

The company had previously conducted aggressive recruitment drives, offering annual salary packages ranging between INR 35-40 lakh. However, students recently received notifications that their pre-placement offers (PPOs) and campus selections were no longer valid, with some receiving the news just weeks before their scheduled joining dates.

Oracle Internal Restructuring and Headcount Challenges

The primary reason cited for the move is a massive internal restructuring and sudden changes in headcount-related priorities. Reports indicate that a specific business unit within the server technology vertical, linked to Oracle Health and application infrastructure, was recently shut down, triggering cancellations for roles tied to that division across the country.

Oracle Global Layoffs Impact Hiring

The decision to pull campus offers follows a massive downsizing exercise where Oracle reportedly laid off approximately 30,000 employees globally, including an estimated 12,000 in India. These cuts are part of a strategic shift as the firm reallocates resources toward Artificial Intelligence infrastructure and cloud services, including a reported USD 300 billion cloud agreement with OpenAI. LinkedIn Layoffs: Microsoft-Owned Professional Social Network To Cut Global Headcount, Around 900 Employees To Be Impacted.

Future Prospects for Impacted Students

The timing of these revocations is particularly difficult for students, as the formal campus placement season is nearing its conclusion. Placement coordinators have begun reaching out to other organisations to accommodate those who lost their roles, while many graduates are now forced to navigate a competitive environment where AI-driven priorities are reshaping the technology sector's hiring landscape.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).