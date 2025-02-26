Renowned Chef Anura Lenora flies in from Sri Lanka to bring his culinary expertise at Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport is celebrating Sri Lankan Food Festival till 2nd March. This exciting event is featuring authentic Sri Lankan flavors, as renowned Chef Anura Lenora flies in from Sri Lanka to bring his culinary expertise and magic to the vibrant food scene in Mumbai.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Invites TVK Chief Vijay to March 5 All-Party Meet on Delimitation.

Chef Anura Lenora, a celebrated culinary maestro, is renowned for his mastery in traditional Sri Lankan cuisine. With a career spanning over decades, Chef Lenora is committed to showcasing the rich flavors, diverse ingredients, and intricate techniques that make Sri Lankan cuisine so unique. During the festival, guests will be able to savor a wide variety of mouthwatering dishes, from aromatic curries and street food favorites to traditional Sri Lankan sweets.

The festival is being held at Saptami restaurant, where Chef Lenora will personally curate and prepare dishes using the finest local and imported ingredients, ensuring an authentic Sri Lankan dining experience. This is a rare opportunity to experience the bold and exotic tastes of Sri Lanka, right here in Mumbai.

Also Read | F1 2025: Organisers of Formula One Australian Grand Prix Allows Post-Racetrack Walk for Spectators.

"We are thrilled to bring Chef Anura Lenora to Mumbai and provide our guests with an opportunity to indulge in Sri Lanka's rich culinary traditions," said Subhrajit Bardhan, General Manager, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport. "This festival promises to offer an unforgettable experience for food enthusiasts, blending Sri Lankan culture with the vibrant energy of Mumbai."

Highlights of the festival include Signature Sri Lankan Dishes: Experience Chef Lenora's take on Sri Lanka's most beloved dishes, including Hoppers, Kottu Roti, Fish Ambul Thiyal, and Sri Lankan Rice and Curry. Authentic Sri Lankan Sweets: Delight in traditional desserts like Watalappan, Kokis, and Coconut Roti.Live Cooking Stations: Watch Chef Lenora and his team prepare these delicious dishes right before your eyes.

The Sri Lankan Food Festival is a must-attend for anyone looking to explore new culinary horizons and indulge in the vibrant flavors of Sri Lanka. Don't miss this unique chance to enjoy authentic Sri Lankan cuisine, expertly crafted by one of the finest chefs in the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)