New Delhi [India], November 20: The US production 'American Warrior', featured and awarded at multiple international film festivals, will have its Asia premiere at the 55th IFFI in Goa on November 24 at 12:30 pm at INOX, Panjim. The heartfelt story of an Indian immigrant set in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) centres on the universal theme of redemption and second chances. Peruvian-American director Gustavo Martin Benites makes his debut with American Warrior.

The story follows an Indian immigrant, "Jai Kumar" (played by Indian-American actor, Vishy Ayyar), a former convict and amateur MMA fighter who rises from obscurity to local fame after thwarting a convenience store robbery. As "Jai" navigates newfound and unwelcome attention, he is pushed to confront his past demons. Against all odds, he seizes the opportunity for a comeback. With the deck stacked against him, he enters a local MMA tournament for one last shot at redemption.

In a historic first, 'American Warrior' brings together Indian, American, and Latin-American stars in a Hollywood production. The dynamic and star-studded cast includes acclaimed actors such as Omi Vaidya, best known for his performance as "Chatur Ramalingam" in the Indian film 3 Idiots. Danny Trejo, known globally for his iconic roles in action movies like Machete, plays the role of "Dennis", a seasoned MMA coach. Veronica Falcon, Ozark fame, as "Marcella", the tenacious owner of a local gym; and Andrew Gray, who starred as the Red Ranger in Power Rangers Megaforce, as "Marcus", "Jai's fierce opponent in the ring.

Each actor brings a depth of emotion to the screen. They embody characters marked by resilience and the message that it is never too late to pick yourself up and move forward with the life you truly want.

Vishy Ayyar, the protagonist, is one of the few Indian Americans actors dedicated to pushing boundaries in leading roles within Hollywood's action genre. Vishy is the story's creator, and shines in the lead role of "Jai Kumar", bringing his real-life experience as an MMA fighter and his personal journey as an immigrant to the screen. Speaking about his character, Ayyar shared, "'Jai's journey mirrors my own experiences in many ways, and I'm grateful to bring a piece of my own life story to such an impactful role. 'American Warrior' is about finding strength in vulnerability. It's a raw portrayal of identity and what it means to grapple with one's past. It was an honour to share that message with audiences, and I hope they see themselves in it."

Veronica Falcon describes her role as Jai's unlikely mentor, "Marcella's grit is unmatched, and she sees something in Jai that others have overlooked. 'American Warrior' is about second chances, and it was a privilege to bring Marcella's unapologetic strength to the screen." Veronica is one of Mexico's most celebrated actresses, and was the first Mexican-born actress to land a leading role in US Television. Her most recognisable US productions include Jungle Cruise, Voyagers, Queen of The South, Ozark, Perry Mason, and Why Women Kill?

Taylor Treadwell plays "Melissa", a role that required navigating complex and delicate human relations as a single mother in recovery and the love interest of the film. She is not only in love with "Jai" but also becomes his emotional anchor. "Melissa's journey is about healing and understanding. Working on this film reminded me of the importance of resilience and forgiveness--qualities that resonate with all of us", says Taylor. She is known for her roles in Big Little Lies, Knight & Day, Ray Donovan, and Vampire Diaries.

'American Warrior' was shot in the vibrant, atmospheric city of Chicago in real old school boxing gyms and features real MMA fighters. 'American Warrior' is visually spectacular. It uses a strong singular point of view and the elevated-documentary approach.

The film's producers, Naveen A. Chathapuram, Cristy Coors Beasley and Rashaana Shah, as a team have more than two dozen feature films, shorts and digital series to their credit in Hollywood.

Cristy Coors Beasley, one of the producers, shared her thoughts on bringing American Warrior to life, "Producing it has been an incredible journey. This film is about finding purpose - a subject that feels deeply personal to all. We wanted to show the intense, gritty heart of MMA. At the same time, portray the vulnerability and strength of the human spirit. And the immensely talented cast and crew were committed to telling that story. So, the result was as powerful emotionally as it was visually. I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved together."

This is the first co-production between Immortal Thoughts, Mulberry Films and Fabled Frames.

The film is expected to be released worldwide around April 2025.

American Warrior was showcased at numerous festivals including the 33rd Heartland Film Festival, Tallgrass Film Festival, Tasveer Film Festival, San Antonio Film Festival, and the Santa Fe Film Festival in 2024 where the film and its stars were honored with four awards including Best Actress for Veronica Falcon and Best Cinematographer for Derek Fisher.

For more information on the film, please visit: www.fabled-frames.com/american-warrior

