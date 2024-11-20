The news of AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, parting ways after being together for over 29 years left the music industry shocked. On Tuesday (November 19), a statement released by Saira Banu's lawyer revealed that the couple has decided to part ways due to "significant emotional strain in their relationship." Just minutes later, the Academy Award-winning music composer confirmed the news with a post on X (previously Twitter) and requested privacy during their "fragile chapter". Now, hours later, bassist Mohini Dey, who is a part of AR Rahman's group, also announced spit from her husband. Mohini Dey, AR Rahman’s Bassist, Announces Separation From Husband Mark Hartsuch (Read Statement).

AR Rahman’s Bassist Mohini Dey Announces Separation From Her Husband Mark Hatsuch

It feels like divorce season lately, but I hope not to hear any more such news in the days ahead. Just hours after AR Rahman shocked the entertainment industry with the news of his separation, his bassist Mohini Dey took to her social media on Wednesday (November 20) and shared a long note announcing that she and her husband, Mark Hatsuch, have mutually decided to part way. In her statement, she wrote, "While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed."

AR Rahman Reacts to Separation From Wife Saira Banu

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

Mohini also said that she would continue to work with Mark on their projects and joked that their collaborations won't be stopping anytime soon. In closing, she requested support from the fans and asked them to honour their decision, providing privacy during this tough phase without being judgmental.

Mohini Dey Splits From Her Husband Mark Hartsuch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohini Dey (@dey_bass)

Who Is Mohini Dey?

Mohini Dey is an Indian bass player from Kolkata. The 28-year-old plays for AR Rahman and is also part of Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change and Coke Studio India. She has also collaborated with other respectable figures in the music industry, including Zakir Hussain, Sivamani, Willow Smith and Steve Vai among others. When we checked her Instagram handle, it seemed that Mohini is quite active on the platform. She has over 521k followers, with 6,356 people that she follows. Her posts majorly comprise of her band performances and studio jamming sessions. After Wife Saira Banu, AR Rahman Posts Statement on Their Separation Ending With #ARRSairaaBreakup; Breakup Hashtag Leaves Netizens Confused and Amused.

Born for the Stage!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohini Dey (@dey_bass)

According to her Instagram bio, Mohini Dey is a Bassist, Composer, Arranger, Producer and Vocalist from "Nashville, Tennessee and Mumbai, India".

Mohini Dey on Stage With Willow Smith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohini Dey (@dey_bass)

Mohini Dey's separation news was posted on a Reddit page where users shared diverse opinions on it, connecting it with AR Rahman's divorce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2024 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).