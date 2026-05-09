Business News | Hon. Chandrakant Patil Inaugurates Ultimate Pickleball League Presented by the Abhay Bhutada Foundation

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: The Ultimate Pickleball League Pune Edition 2026 commenced with an opening ceremony in Pune today. The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Chandrakant (Dada) Patil, Minister of Higher & Technical Education and Parliamentary Affairs, Maharashtra, in the presence of CA Abhay Bhutada, Founder & Chairman, TAB Global Ventures and Abhay Bhutada Foundation.

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Presented by the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, the two-day tournament has brought together players, organisers, and sports enthusiasts at MuscleBar Sports Club, Pune. The league features over 180 players from across India competing in 12 teams across men's and women's singles and doubles, along with mixed doubles categories, reflecting the growing popularity of pickleball in the country.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Honourable Shri Chandrakant (Dada) Patil, Minister of Higher & Technical Education and Parliamentary Affairs, Maharashtra, said, "It is encouraging to see sporting initiatives like the Ultimate Pickleball League bringing together players, young athletes, and sports enthusiasts on a common platform. I congratulate the organisers and the Abhay Bhutada Foundation for supporting an event that promotes fitness, community participation, and a positive sporting culture. Sports play an important role in encouraging discipline, teamwork, and healthier lifestyles, especially among the youth. I extend my best wishes to all the participants and hope the tournament continues to inspire greater interest in sports and active living."

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CA Abhay Bhutada, Founder & Chairman, TAB Global Ventures and Abhay Bhutada Foundation, said, "We are grateful to Honourable Chandrakant Dada Patil ji for inaugurating the Ultimate Pickleball League and supporting initiatives that encourage participation and sporting culture. At the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that create a positive social impact through sports, community engagement, and youth participation. We are happy to partner with the Ultimate Pickleball League and support a platform that brings people together through sport. Pickleball is a fast-growing and accessible sport that is encouraging participation across age groups. Through initiatives like this, we hope more people experience the spirit of fitness, teamwork, and healthy competition. I would also encourage people and families to come over the weekend and watch some of the best players in action."

About Abhay Bhutada Foundation

Founded in 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation is dedicated to the upliftment, education, and growth of underprivileged sections of society. With a focus on long-term impact rather than short-term aid, the Foundation ensures that every project is designed for sustainability and measurable results. Fully funded by CA Abhay Bhutada without external fundraising, the Foundation supports initiatives in education, sports, and cultural preservation. Over a short span, its efforts have impacted lakhs of lives across Maharashtra, creating meaningful and lasting change.

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