Fidelity Investments Layoffs: Fidelity To Cut 1,000 Jobs Globally While Hiring 2,000 New Software Engineers

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Fidelity Investments has announced it will eliminate approximately 1,000 positions from its global workforce as part of a major restructuring of its technology and product divisions. The reduction, representing about 1 per cent of the firm's 80,000 employees, comes as the company shifts toward a new "evolved" operating model and mandates a full-time return to the office for its Boston-based staff.

Despite the layoffs, company officials stated that the firm remains in a growth phase and is actively recruiting for thousands of other roles. Air India Layoffs: No Job Cuts Planned but Salary Increments Deferred by a Quarter Amid Rising Costs.

A Shift in Operating Strategy by Fidelity

The workforce reduction is tied to a transition involving roughly 25,000 roles moving into what Fidelity calls an "evolved Technology and Product Operating model". The company emphasized that the primary goal of the change is to modernise internal capabilities rather than reduce expenditures. "As part of this transition, we made the difficult decision to eliminate the roles of roughly 1% of our workforce," a Fidelity spokesperson said in a statement. "At the same time, however, we are planning to hire nearly twice as many software engineers, in addition to the thousands of open roles we are actively recruiting for today," the spokesperson added.

Recruitment and Skill Alignment

To support the new model, Fidelity is targeting a specific combination of technical skills. The firm currently has over 2,000 open positions, with plans to hire an additional 1,300 technology and product employees by the end of the year. A significant focus of this recruitment drive is on "hands-on" talent. The company aims to fill nearly 2,000 early-career engineering roles to bolster its development speed. "These changes are about getting the right combination of skills in place for where Fidelity and its customers need them most," the spokesperson added. "This means creating more room for early career, hands-on engineering roles and streamlining management layers," the spokesperson said.

Implementation and Customer Impact

The transition to the new model is already underway. Starting June 1, all technology and product roles will operate under the updated structure. Fidelity expects this shift to accelerate the delivery of new tools, including an updated web experience designed for active, self-directed traders and investors. The company stated that those affected by the layoffs are being offered severance packages, extended healthcare benefits, and career transition services. It remains unclear how many of the 800 to 1,000 eliminated roles are based in Boston, where the company employs 6,200 people. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 101,550 Employees Hit by Job Cuts in 120 Companies So Far This Year; Cloudflare Joins List With 1,100 Reductions.

Return to Office and Campus Changes

The organisational changes follow an announcement last week regarding Fidelity's workplace policy. Starting in September, Boston employees will be required to return to the office full-time. This marks the end of a hybrid structure that had been in place for two years, which required employees to be in-person for only two weeks out of every four. Fidelity is also managing a local real estate transition, moving workers to a Commonwealth Pier campus in the Seaport district while maintaining its main corporate office on Summer Street.

"Fidelity’s belief is that being physically together creates more opportunities for a meaningful associate experience filled with connection, mentorship, and learning - elements that are central to our long-term success," the company stated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Boston Herald), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).