New Delhi [India], June 9: Honeywell, a global technology and manufacturing company committed to sustainability, has partnered with ICT Academy, a leading platform facilitating industry-academia collaboration, to launch a collaborative program "HONEYWELL EnvironSpark" aimed at empowering college students to actively participate in environmental conservation and sustainability efforts.

This comprehensive program, designed specifically for World Environment Day, will focus on sustainable living practices, waste management and recycling, renewable energy solutions, biodiversity conservation, and climate change mitigation and adaptation. Through interactive sessions and expert-led discussions, students will be able to be inspired by diverse perspectives.

"Sustainability is the key to a better future. As the world's population continues to grow, it is becoming increasingly important to find ways to preserve our natural resources India is about to be the most populous country soon surpassing China, and promoting sustainable development is all the more important to a developing country like us," said Hitesh Mehta, Regional General Manager, Honeywell.

"We are delighted to join forces with ICT Academy to empower college students to become future leaders in environmental conservation and sustainability," said Pooja Thakran, Sr. Director - Communications and CSR at Honeywell. "By fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and encouraging innovative thinking, we aim to inspire and equip students to make a lasting impact on our planet."

"We are excited to collaborate with Honeywell to create a transformative learning experience for college students on World Environment Day," said Hari Balachandran, CEO at ICT Academy. "This program will not only raise awareness but also empower students with the necessary knowledge."

At Honeywell, Sustainability is an integral part of who we are. 60% of Honeywell's R&D goes into sustainable technology. We are working towards mission monitoring, carbon capture and sequestration, plastic circularity, sustainable buildings, and ethanol to jet among others.

A panel discussion on "Waste Management, Biodiversity Conservation, Technology advancement, Sustainability Living practices" was hosted in which experts from the Industry including Dr Ravi K Dhar, Director JIMS, Vidya Gupta, Manager R & D, Honeywell Anil Kumar Mittal, Head Global Engineering, Ramboll Engineering Center, Suresh Babu, AVP, ICT Academy, Astuti Jindal, Senior Solutions Engineer, Oracle, Adwait Joshi, Senior Advisor, Institute of Sustainable Communities, Smita Pandey Mishra, Chief Member, Tie participated and shared there thoughts on the importance of Conservation of Environment.

The program was hosted by Jagannath International Management School in New Delhi and live-streamed to higher education institutions throughout India where several thousands of Institutions and students got benefitted.

Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF) is a not-for-profit organization that deploys Honeywell's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts in three critical areas: (i) Education, Skill and Research (ii) Holistic and Sustainable Community Development, and (iii) Humanitarian Relief. HHSIF's programs include Honeywell STEM Education for Youth, a skilling program for women and youth to build a future-ready workforce; Honeywell Model Village for holistic rural development; Honeywell Start-up Support Program for incubation in deep science; Honeywell Center for Advancing Girls in Science at Avasara Academy to promote STEM education among girls; and Honeywell COVID-19 relief.

ICT Academy (www.ictacademy.in) is an initiative of the Government of India in collaboration with the state Governments and Industries. ICT Academy is a not-for-profit society, the first of its kind pioneer venture under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model that endeavours to train the higher education teachers and students thereby exercises on developing the next generation teachers and industry ready students. ICT Academy was started to meet the skill requirements of the industry and generate more employment especially in tier 2 and 3 towns, the rural parts of the country. Through its various initiatives, ICT Academy has been part of strengthening the India's four important visions on Skill India, Digital India, Startup India and Make in India.

