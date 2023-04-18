Get Ready for the Launch of HONOR's Latest MagicBook X14 2023 & X16 2023, Coming Exclusively to Amazon India on April 21, 2023 with Special Launch Offers Starting from INR 48990 for a Limited Time!

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global technology brand HONOR today announced the upcoming launch of the HONOR MagicBook X 14 2023 & HONOR MagicBook X 16 2023 in India. The new thin & light HONOR laptop is equipped with an immersive 14-inch & 16-inch HONOR Full HD Display[1], 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-12450H Processor, and a long-lasting 60Wh[2] battery to deliver unparalleled performance for productivity tasks and more.

14-inch HONOR Full HD Display Fitted into a Compact Chassis

Designed with portability in mind, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 2023 is 16.5mm ultra-thin[3] and weighs 1.4kg[4], making it an ideal device to carry on-the-go.

Featuring a 14-inch HONOR Full HD Display[5] with ultra-slim 4.5mm bezels on both sides, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 2023 boasts of an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 88 per cent [6] to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

Incredible Power, Outstanding Efficiency, All Day Long

HONOR MagicBook 2023 Series has a 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-12450H Processor, powered by 8 Cores & 12 Threads with a Max Speed of 4.4 GHz enabling a 30 per cent higher performance[7] for a fast & fluid performance for just about any task.

Packed with a long-lasting 60Wh[8] battery, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 / X 16 2023 delivers up to 12 hours of local 1080P video playback[9] and up to 9 hours of daily work.

The HONOR MagicBook X 14 / X 16 2023 models are equipped with 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage and a 65W Type-C Multi-Device Charger that supports Fast Charging.

HONOR MagicBook X 16 2023

For those looking for a larger screen & display, the new HONOR MagicBook X 16 2023 version comes with a stunning 16-inch HONOR Full HD Display[10], a screen-to-body ratio of 89% weighing just 1.75kg.

Color and Availability

Both the HONOR MagicBook X 14 / X 16 2023 will be available in two variants of 8GB / 512GB and 16GB / 512GB in stunning Space Gray colors[11].

The HONOR MagicBook 2023 Series will be available exclusively on Amazon with a Special Launch Offer Price starting from INR 48990 for a limited period.

www.amazon.in/b/?node=75628470031

Additionally, Amazon customers can also avail offers of INR 2500 Instant Bank Discount (HDFC Credit Cards), Up to INR 7000 Exchange Offers, No Cost EMI and Microsoft 365 on HONOR MagicBook 2023 Series laptops.

"We are thrilled to bring our latest innovation, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 2023 and HONOR MagicBook X 16 2023, to the Indian market. The sleek and lightweight design of the HONOR MagicBook X 14 2023, with its 14-inch HONOR Full HD Display and impressive 88% screen-to-body ratio, is sure to impress anyone seeking a portable and immersive laptop experience. With the powerful 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-12450H Processor and long-lasting 60Wh battery, users can expect unparalleled performance for productivity tasks and more. Stay tuned for the launch of these exciting new laptops!" CP Khandelwal CEO PSAV GLOBAL - an official partner for HONOR in India.

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium, and reliable products enables people to become a better version of themselves.

PSAV GLOBAL TECH PRIVATE LIMITED is an official partner for HONOR in India. It has a widespread network of 8,000+ retailers & 100+ distributors that spans both rural and urban areas across India in the top 100+ cities.

FB: fb.com/psavindiaInstagram: instagram.com/psavindia

YT: www.youtube.com/channel/UCdddObAHsdGroQ8BYrJwILQ

[1] HONOR Full HD Display generally refers to the screen of an HONOR device with narrow bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio.

[2] Rated battery capacity.

[3] Data from HONOR labs. The thickness here does not include the height of the foot pad.

[4] Data from HONOR labs (approximate value).

[5] HONOR Full HD Display generally refers to the screen of an HONOR device with narrow bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio.

[6] Data from HONOR labs.

[7] Data from ludashi.com / Intel (max performance of i5-12450H is 4.4 GHz).

[8] Rated battery capacity.

[9] Data from HONOR labs by testing with default configurations in Smart Mode under the brightness of 150 nits at room temperature of 25°C, with Windows Update and Internet connection disabled.

[10] HONOR Full HD Display generally refers to the screen of an HONOR device with narrow bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio.

[11] Color availability may vary by region.

