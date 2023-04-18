Salman Khan is quite popular for his onscreen hairstyles. Be it in Maine Pyar Kiya, Tere Naam, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, some of his looks have been replicated by his fans with glee. But there is one hairstyle of the superstar that not many have been much of a fan of, when Bhai decides to sport long tresses towards his back. In his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is seen sporting two looks going by the trailer. One is his usual short hair look, and the other is a long-haired one, matched with a beard, and that's the one look which has got mixed reactions from fans, and rightly so. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Advance Booking Opens for Salman Khan's Family Entertainer!

'Cos for many, that long-haired look reminds us of ah... Salman's errr... less memorable films. Not that Bhai ever tried to make Cinema Paradiso, but these are some movies even his most die-hard fans try their best not to remember. And what's more, these films don't have a good track record at the box office as well.

Here, let's look at such movies where Salman sported long tresses and what happened to those movies at the box office.

Suryavanshi

Salman Khan in Suryavanshi

In a flashback portion of this supernatural fantasy film, Salman Khan is what I assume to be a Greek warrior. Therefore the makers thought it was appropos for the star, still on his rise to superstardom, to have golden locks. While Suryavanshi tanked at the box office, this look of Salman is forever scorched in our hearts for all its infamy!

Saawan - The Love Season

Salman Khan in Saawan - The Love Season

Saawan - The Love Season is directed by Saawan Kumar Tak, and no, it is not his biopic. This 'Love Season' has Salman Khan in an extended cameo as this long-haired Devdas who has psychic visions, but sadly, didn't have the foresight to see how bad this film is, or how sad he looks in his long-haired appearance.

Jan-e-Man

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan in Jan.e.Man

Even though it was just a small scene, seeing Salman Khan as this muscular blonde 'woman' during one of his 'spy' games was one of the most memorable moments in this Shirish Kunder directorial. While this film, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta, didn't work at the box office, bowing down to Shah Rukh Khan's Don then, Jan-e-Man has earned fans' love in the years to come.

Veer

Salman Khan in Veer

In this Anil Sharma film, Salman Khan plays a Pindari warrior and therefore has to sport long tresses to look the part. Although Bhai also contributed to the writing of the film and Veer had good music, the film didn't impress at the box office. Salman Khan Jokes About His Film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Getting Flop, Says ‘Poora Bill Mere Pe Fatega’.

Antim - The Final Truth

Salman Khan in Antim

Salman Khan played a Sikh cop in this Mahesh Manjrekar film, and in his intro action scene, Bhai fights baddies without his turban and showing off his long hair. Antim didn't click at the box office when the film came out during the post-lockdown phase, but it looks like Salman loved this look so much that he retained it for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. Interestingly, Salman also played a Sikh in the 2008 film Heroes, though there is no scene in the film without his turban.

So going by the above, you can see that long, long hair hasn't been a lucky charm for Salman Khan at the box office. However, there is something called as law of averages and maybe Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan could break this gloomy streak for the superstar. What say, readers? Share your thoughts about this in the comments section below.

