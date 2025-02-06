India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6: House of Aldeno introduced its AI-powered custom tailoring service at India Fashion Forum (IFF) 2025, redefining bespoke menswear with high-quality, wrinkle-resistant linen and performance shirts. Its biophilic-designed stall emphasized sustainability, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Abhishek Anand, Brand Head of Aldeno, highlighted AI's impact on personalization, supply chain optimization, and brand growth. "The future is AI--it enhances customer experience, streamlines logistics, and elevates fashion retail," he said.

IFF 2025, themed "India Fashion Collaboration: From Peers to Partners," gathered 500+ brands, 300+ experts, and 1,500 attendees, focusing on sustainability, omnichannel strategies, and tech-driven retail evolution.

By integrating AI into made-to-measure, House of Aldeno aligns with IFF's vision, setting a new benchmark in the industry. The fusion of technology and craftsmanship is shaping the future of luxury menswear.

