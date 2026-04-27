Jacqueline Fernandez Recalls Akshay Kumar’s 'Traumatic' Prank on ‘Wheel of Fortune India' Finale, Promo Goes Viral (Watch Video)

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The high-stakes world of word puzzles met Bollywood nostalgia as Jacqueline Fernandez joined host Akshay Kumar for the grand finale of Wheel of Fortune India. In a newly released promo for the episode airing Monday, April 27, 2026, Jacqueline shared a hilarious yet "traumatising" memory from the sets of her first major item song, Dhanno, from the 2010 blockbuster Housefull. ‘Wheel of Fortune’: Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Has Avoided Famous Indian Street Food Samosas for Over 15 Years.

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Jacqueline Fernandez Recalls ‘Inappropriate’ Moment

The conversation sparked when Akshay Kumar asked Jacqueline about her long tenure in the industry. "It's been 17 years in the industry for you-has anyone ever said anything inappropriate to you?" Akshay asked. To the audience's surprise, Jacqueline laughed and replied, "Yes, many!" before clarifying that one of the most memorable "inappropriate" moments was actually a prank played by Akshay himself.

Akshay Kumar’s Prank Scared Jacqueline on Set

Jacqueline recounted that during the shoot for Dhanno, she noticed an unusually high number of security personnel and bodyguards on set. Mistaking them for police officers, she casually questioned their presence. Seizing the opportunity, Akshay decided to play a dirty prank on the newcomer. “A few minutes later, Akshay came to me and said, 'Jacqueline, have you done something wrong? The police have come for you. After the shoot, they’ll take you to the station,'” she revealed. The actress confessed that the prank left her genuinely shaken throughout the filming of the iconic song. “I was so scared during the entire shoot; I couldn't figure out what I had done wrong.”

Akshay Kumar Apologises for Prank

Known for his mischievous nature on film sets, Akshay offered a playful apology during the show. “If I did something like that, then I’m sorry,” he said, before sharing a life lesson with the viewers. “People should keep doing a bit of fun and pranks, but only until no one gets hurt. If nobody gets hurt, the fun should continue.” ‘Wheel of Fortune India’: Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav Recreate Iconic ‘Paani’ Scene From ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ (Watch Video)

‘Wheel of Fortune India' Grand Finale

The episode marks the conclusion of the first season of Wheel of Fortune India, which premiered in January 2026. The star-studded finale also features appearances by Farah Khan and Bhumi Pednekar. Reports indicate that a special tribute was prepared for Akshay to mark the show's successful run, which will be replaced by Rajeev Khandelwal’s new game show, Tum Ho Naa, starting April 28.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 11:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).