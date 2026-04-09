New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Anil Kumar Jain, Chairperson of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), on Thursday said there has been a significant shift in consumer preference towards piped natural gas (PNG), with adoption rising rapidly across the country.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Jain said that while compressed natural gas (CNG) continues to expand steadily across cities, PNG has witnessed a sharp increase in demand in recent months.

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"In March, we connected more than 10,000 households per day, adding over 300,000 new connections. This is a record achievement," he said, adding that the surge in demand continues even now.

He noted that earlier, consumers preferred LPG due to its organised supply and reliability. However, there is now a growing realisation that domestic piped natural gas offers greater convenience.

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"People earlier believed LPG was better and reliably available, and it will continue to be so. But now people are realising that piped natural gas is even better than LPG," he said.

Jain emphasised that there is no shortage of domestic piped natural gas in the country, and the government has been actively encouraging households to adopt PNG as an alternative cooking fuel.

"The government has developed a medium-term vision where, along with LPG, another gas option should also be promoted. LPG will remain the primary program, but we are moving towards promoting piped natural gas as well," he said.

He clarified that there is no shortage of LPG, CNG, petrol or diesel in the country, and the supply system remains robust. However, consumer behaviour is gradually shifting towards PNG as a more convenient option.

"Just like water and electricity are supplied directly to homes, people are now seeing cooking fuel also being delivered similarly. Earlier, there was uncertainty, but now that is turning into confidence," he added.

Jain also highlighted that even before the beginning of the conflict in West Asia, PNGRB had launched a nationwide campaign from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2026, to increase PNG penetration. Although initial progress was slow, the pace picked up significantly after recent geopolitical developments, including the Strait of Hormuz situation.

"Following recent developments, the government directed state governments and companies to accelerate PNG expansion. Targets were made more ambitious, and the program has been extended for another three months," he said.

He added that the current expansion targets are based on this revised framework, aimed at boosting domestic PNG adoption across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)