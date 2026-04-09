Ai+ has officially expanded its premium budget segment with the launch of the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra in India. Positioned as a high-performance successor in the Nova series, the device features a sleek, modern design available in five distinct colour variants. The launch focuses on delivering a refined user experience through advanced hardware integration and a robust build, aiming to provide a flagship-like feel at a competitive price point.
The Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra introduces several upgrade features that prioritise performance and durability. A significant highlight is the inclusion of an IP68 rating for comprehensive dust and splash protection, a rarity in this price bracket. Additionally, the device focuses on intelligent user interaction with the introduction of "Customisable Smart Alerts" and a physical "Customisable Action Key," allowing users to tailor their smartphone experience to their specific needs. Ai+ Nova 2 Price in India, Specifications and Features.
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra Specifications and Features
The Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek 7400 chipset, built on a highly efficient 4nm fabrication process featuring Cortex-A78 cores. It comes in two storage configurations—8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage—both expandable up to 1TB. The smartphone features a 120Hz refresh rate display and runs on Android 16 with a dedicated Dashboard for enhanced privacy. For thermal management during high-performance tasks, the device is equipped with a VC cooling system.
In the imaging department, the "Matrix AI Camera" system includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 OIS primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP selfie camera. The device supports True 5G connectivity and is powered by a 6,000mAh Li-polymer battery with 33W fast charging. The design is rounded off with customisable action keys and smart alerts, providing a unique software and hardware synergy. Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra Price in India, Specifications and Features.
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra Price in India
The Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra has been launched in the Indian market with an aggressive starting price of INR 14,999. By offering a 4nm chipset, IP68 rating, and a 6,000mAh battery at this price, Ai+ is targeting tech enthusiasts looking for high-end specifications in the mid-range category.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).