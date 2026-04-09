Ai+ has announced the launch of its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Ai+ Nova 2, in the Indian market. Aimed at providing a premium experience at an entry-level price point, the device arrives with a sleek modern design and a vibrant colour palette. This new addition to the Nova series focuses on delivering balanced performance and long-term durability, marking a significant entry for the brand in the high-volume segment.

The Ai+ Nova 2 introduces several upgrade features that are typically found in more expensive models. Key enhancements include a high-refresh-rate display for fluid navigation and 4K video capabilities for content creators. By combining a large-capacity battery with a power-efficient 6nm processor, Ai+ aims to offer a reliable daily driver that handles both productivity and entertainment with ease. Ai+ Expands Nova Series with 5 New Earbuds in India; Check Prices, Specifications and Features.

Ai+ Nova 2 Specifications and Features

The Ai+ Nova 2 features a 6.7-inch HD+ V-Notch LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother user experience. Under the hood, it is powered by a 6nm octa-core Unisoc T8200 chipset, providing "True 5G" connectivity. The device is available in two configurations: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, both of which are expandable up to 1TB. It runs on the latest Android 16 with a custom Dashboard for enhanced user privacy.

In the camera department, the smartphone boasts a 50MP primary rear camera capable of 4K Ultra HD video recording, alongside an 8MP selfie camera. The device is equipped with a 6,000mAh Li-polymer battery that supports 18W fast charging. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP64 rating for dust and splash protection, and availability in five distinct colour variants to suit various style preferences. Ai+ Expands Nova Series with 4 New Smartwatches; Check Price, Specifications and Features

Ai+ Nova 2 Price in India

The Ai+ Nova 2 has been launched in India with an aggressive starting price of INR 8,999. By offering 5G connectivity and a 120Hz display at this price bracket, Ai+ is positioning the Nova 2 as a highly competitive option for consumers seeking modern smartphone features without a premium price tag.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).