New Delhi [India], October 28: The hospitality industry in India is growing faster than ever. From boutique resorts to large hotel chains, every property today seeks furniture that does more than fill a space. It must reflect the brand, handle years of heavy use, and enhance guest comfort. Over time, Best of Exports has become a trusted name in this field -- known for manufacturing hotel furniture that blends craftsmanship, reliability, and thoughtful design.

Based in Jodhpur, Best of Exports operates from a 1.15 lakh sq. ft. integrated manufacturing facility with wood, metal, upholstery, and finishing units under one roof. A team of 150 manages the entire process, from sampling to installation. With more than 1,500 projects completed across India and overseas, the company has built a reputation for precision and dependability.

What Hotels Really Need From Furniture

Hotels need furniture that's inviting, comfortable, and durable for heavy use. Through years of working with property owners and architects, key priorities stand out:

- Durability: Withstand daily wear from frequent guests.

- Brand consistency: Reflect the hotel's unique style.

- Comfort: Enhance guest experience through smart ergonomics.

- Speed of setup: Ensure timely installation.

- Ease of care: Simple to clean and maintain.

Best of Exports designs every collection with these realities in mind, combining engineering accuracy with visual charm.

Our Process That Keeps Projects On Time

Delivering hotel furniture on time requires meticulous planning and skilled execution. Each project starts with detailed documentation -- reviewing layouts, electrical points, and design intent before production.

Within 7-10 days, CAD and shop drawings confirm exact measurements and finishes. A mock-up room follows in about four weeks, allowing clients to experience comfort, tones, and lighting before full production.

Depending on the project's scale, production takes 45-90 days across departments like woodwork, metal fabrication, upholstery, and finishing, all operating under one coordinated schedule. Centralized production within a 1.15 lakh sq. ft. facility ensures consistent quality and seamless communication.

During dispatch, every item is barcoded and packed per room and floor sequence, supporting phased installation aligned with site readiness. Smaller hotels are completed in a week, while larger 300-key projects progress block by block. Handling around 30 containers monthly with under 2% rework, the process blends design precision with disciplined execution.

Room-Wise Packages

Every hotel project has its own personality and price point. To help clients plan better, Best of Exports offers structured "Room-Wise Packages" -- designed for different categories, budgets, and comfort levels.

Essential Package

- Focused on efficiency and endurance for business hotels and mid-range properties.

- Includes: bed with headboard, side tables, wardrobe, desk, study chair, luggage rack, and mirror.

- Materials: solid Sheesham or Teak with mild steel frames and high-quality hardware.

- Finish: PU or AC lacquer, smooth and easy to maintain.

- Upholstery: FR foam and high-rub fabrics for heavy usage.

- Ideal for 20-100-room properties requiring durability and timely delivery.

Premium Package

- Designed for boutique hotels and upscale resorts.

- Adds: minibar console, vanity mirror frame, accent chairs, and soft-close drawers.

- Materials: veneer overlays, metal trims, and brass or copper detailing.

- Finish: matte or semi-gloss polish, refined to complement mood lighting.

- Fabric range: velvets, textured cottons, or woven chenilles in customized palettes.

- Aesthetics: personalized proportions to match the property's concept.

- Balances warmth, design value, and maintenance simplicity.

Signature Package

- Tailored for luxury suites and five-star projects.

- Adds: integrated lighting in headboards, USB ports, modular power points, and brass handles.

- Woods: Teak, Ash, or Walnut with multiple polish layers for natural tone depth.

- Design: curved panels, hand-stitched upholstery, and unique joinery.

- Finishes: brushed metal, satin brass, or lacquered accents.

- Each project receives a prototype before mass production.

Why It Works

- Clear budgeting by room category.

- Faster approvals since each element is pre-defined.

- Uniform quality across hundreds of rooms.

- Easy customization to align with design intent.

- Ideal for scaled rollouts and rebrands across hotel chains.

The room-wise structure has become a practical benchmark for hoteliers -- helping them control cost, aesthetics, and consistency under one roof.

Outdoor Furniture for Beach and Hill Properties

Outdoor furniture in hospitality endures harsh weather--rain, sun, humidity, and salt air. Best of Exports designs collections suited for Indian climates using lightweight, rust-resistant aluminium frames with powder coating and marine-grade fasteners.

UV-rated rope, wicker, and treated Teak or Ash ensure durability in diverse regions. Cushions use quick-dry, FR-treated fabric, while HPL and stone surfaces resist wear. Each set is tested for stability and longevity, maintaining comfort and aesthetic harmony year-round across all environments.

By Property Size

The scale of a project determines how it's executed. Best of Exports structures production, delivery, and installation around key counts to maintain accuracy and predictability.

20-50 Rooms: Handled as a single production phase. One line manages the entire batch for uniform finish and fit. Logistics require minimal coordination, and installation typically completes within 5-7 days.

100 Rooms: Executed in 2-3 phases. Manufacturing and delivery happen in blocks to match construction progress. Two or three installation teams coordinate on-site with the builder and interior contractor. Average project timeline: 45-60 days of production and 10-14 days of installation.

300 Keys and Above:Large projects are divided into work zones with dedicated managers, labeled crates, and tracked containers. A 30-container monthly capacity ensures efficient, high-quality execution across multiple large-scale projects.

For Architects and Operators

Best of Exports collaborates closely with architects and hotel operators, ensuring seamless integration of design and functionality. Early CAD plans and sample boards guarantee precision and material consistency. Installation teams coordinate with contractors, documenting all adjustments to protect design intent.

Every product, from banquet chairs to wardrobes, is tested for durability and easy upkeep, with manuals and spares provided. Post-installation, AMC services in Tier 1 cities ensure lasting performance and alignment with brand standards.

Quality You Can Measure

Quality control at Best of Exports is integrated into every stage -- from material selection to final packaging. Wood, metal, and upholstery undergo rigorous checks for strength, moisture, color, and finish consistency. Furniture is tested for stability, load-bearing, and safety, meeting hospitality-grade standards.

Packaging uses multi-layer protection with clear labeling for easy installation. This meticulous process ensures an internal defect rate below 2%, delivering exceptional reliability and uniform quality across all projects, regardless of size or location.

Sustainability That Lasts

At Best of Exports, sustainability means responsible sourcing, durable design, and minimal waste. We use FSC- and Vriksh-certified wood, low-VOC finishes, and CNC optimization to reduce material loss.

Offcuts are repurposed or donated, and furniture is built for repair, not replacement, with spare parts available. Energy-efficient machinery, dust control, and recyclable packaging further reduce impact.

Our sustainable practices help hotels earn green certifications--proving that for us, sustainability isn't a trend but a lasting commitment to responsible craftsmanship.

About Best of Exports

Best of Exports is a hotel and hospitality furniture manufacturer based in Jodhpur, India. The company operates from a 1.15 lakh sq. ft. integrated facility with wood, metal, upholstery, and finishing units. Its 10,000 sq. ft. showroom displays collections for hotels, resorts, and restaurants.

Led by co-founders Nishant Soni and Nitish Bansal, the company combines design thinking with engineering precision. Nishant oversees brand, product selection, and client relations, while Nitish manages sourcing, production, and daily operations. Together with a 150-member team, they continue to deliver projects that shape the look and comfort of Indian hospitality.

