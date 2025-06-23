Business News | HT Labs Shines at WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025

NewsVoir
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: HT Labs, the digital innovation hub under the HT group, has made a resounding impact at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025. Its flagship platforms--OTTplay and Slurrp.com --took home five prestigious honors across key categories, celebrating excellence in digital journalism, innovation, and audience engagement.
The WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards, one of the most esteemed recognitions in the region, celebrate the best in digital innovation across news publishing. The awards are judged by a panel of distinguished international industry experts, recognizing organizations that push the boundaries of digital media through groundbreaking strategies, technology, and content delivery.
Award Wins:
- Best News Website (Silver) - Slurrp- Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy (Bronze) - OTTplay Premium- Best Newsletter (Gold) - Slurrp- Best Newsletter (Silver) - OTTplay - Best Native Advertising Campaign (Bronze) - Slurrp
