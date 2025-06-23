Business News | HT Labs Shines at WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: HT Labs, the digital innovation hub under the HT group, has made a resounding impact at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025. Its flagship platforms--OTTplay and Slurrp.com --took home five prestigious honors across key categories, celebrating excellence in digital journalism, innovation, and audience engagement.

Agency News ANI| Jun 23, 2025 06:50 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | HT Labs Shines at WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025
HT Labs wins 5 awards at WAN IFRA

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: HT Labs, the digital innovation hub under the HT group, has made a resounding impact at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025. Its flagship platforms--OTTplay and Slurrp.com --took home five prestigious honors across key categories, celebrating excellence in digital journalism, innovation, and audience engagement.

Also Read | Will Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' Be Different From Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3'? Director Jeetu Joseph Debunks the Rumour.

The WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards, one of the most esteemed recognitions in the region, celebrate the best in digital innovation across news publishing. The awards are judged by a panel of distinguished international industry experts, recognizing organizations that push the boundaries of digital media through groundbreaking strategies, technology, and content delivery.

Award Wins:

Also Read | Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here's a Fact Check of Viral Claim.

- Best News Website (Silver) - Slurrp- Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy (Bronze) - OTTplay Premium- Best Newsletter (Gold) - Slurrp- Best Newsletter (Silver) - OTTplay - Best Native Advertising Campaign (Bronze) - Slurrp

These wins underscore the HT Labs team's focus on creating intelligent, user-fil" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Claim">Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Claim

  • Festivals
    Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival
  • Videos
    Crocodile Attack in Gonda: UP Boy Bathing Buffaloes in Ghaghra River Dragged Away by Crocodile, Chilling Video Surfaces Crocodile Attack in Gonda: UP Boy Bathing Buffaloes in Ghaghra River Dragged Away by Crocodile, Chilling Video Surfaces
    • Close
    Search

    Business News | HT Labs Shines at WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: HT Labs, the digital innovation hub under the HT group, has made a resounding impact at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025. Its flagship platforms--OTTplay and Slurrp.com --took home five prestigious honors across key categories, celebrating excellence in digital journalism, innovation, and audience engagement.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 23, 2025 06:50 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | HT Labs Shines at WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025
    HT Labs wins 5 awards at WAN IFRA

    NewsVoir

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: HT Labs, the digital innovation hub under the HT group, has made a resounding impact at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025. Its flagship platforms--OTTplay and Slurrp.com --took home five prestigious honors across key categories, celebrating excellence in digital journalism, innovation, and audience engagement.

    Also Read | Will Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' Be Different From Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3'? Director Jeetu Joseph Debunks the Rumour.

    The WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards, one of the most esteemed recognitions in the region, celebrate the best in digital innovation across news publishing. The awards are judged by a panel of distinguished international industry experts, recognizing organizations that push the boundaries of digital media through groundbreaking strategies, technology, and content delivery.

    Award Wins:

    Also Read | Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here's a Fact Check of Viral Claim.

    - Best News Website (Silver) - Slurrp- Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy (Bronze) - OTTplay Premium- Best Newsletter (Gold) - Slurrp- Best Newsletter (Silver) - OTTplay - Best Native Advertising Campaign (Bronze) - Slurrp

    These wins underscore the HT Labs team's focus on creating intelligent, user-first content experiences through innovation, AI integration, and strong editorial vision.

    Mr. Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Co-Founder of HT Labs, expressed his gratitude, "We are deeply honored to be acknowledged by WAN-IFRA in multiple categories this year. These awards are a testament to the dedication, creativity, and innovation that our teams bring to the table each day. At HT Labs, we are always striving to push boundaries and deliver personalized, tech-driven experiences that resonate with users across categories--from entertainment to food and finance. This recognition reinforces our commitment to leading the digital content space with intelligence and impact."

    OTTplay

    OTTplay is India's pioneering OTT aggregator that uses AI-based recommendations to revolutionize content discovery and consumption. With the introduction of OTTplay Premium, the platform now offers a curated selection of content from 30+ premier OTT platforms which are personalized based on each user's unique preferences.

    Slurrp

    Slurrp is an all-in-one recipe aggregator designed to make cooking and meal planning easier for everyone. With a nationwide community of 7+ lakh home chefs and foodies, it helps you discover calorie-counted recipes that match their diet choices, and taste preferences, catering to all cooking skill levels--from beginners to experts. Offering a wide range of recipes across cuisines and meal types, Slurrp ensures variety and flexibility in meal preparation. Further, the site also offers a variety of food industry insights, including trends, special features and more.

    (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    A+
    A-
    Business News | HT Labs Shines at WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025
    HT Labs wins 5 awards at WAN IFRA

    NewsVoir

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: HT Labs, the digital innovation hub under the HT group, has made a resounding impact at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards 2025. Its flagship platforms--OTTplay and Slurrp.com --took home five prestigious honors across key categories, celebrating excellence in digital journalism, innovation, and audience engagement.

    Also Read | Will Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' Be Different From Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3'? Director Jeetu Joseph Debunks the Rumour.

    The WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards, one of the most esteemed recognitions in the region, celebrate the best in digital innovation across news publishing. The awards are judged by a panel of distinguished international industry experts, recognizing organizations that push the boundaries of digital media through groundbreaking strategies, technology, and content delivery.

    Award Wins:

    Also Read | Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here's a Fact Check of Viral Claim.

    - Best News Website (Silver) - Slurrp- Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy (Bronze) - OTTplay Premium- Best Newsletter (Gold) - Slurrp- Best Newsletter (Silver) - OTTplay - Best Native Advertising Campaign (Bronze) - Slurrp

    These wins underscore the HT Labs team's focus on creating intelligent, user-first content experiences through innovation, AI integration, and strong editorial vision.

    Mr. Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Co-Founder of HT Labs, expressed his gratitude, "We are deeply honored to be acknowledged by WAN-IFRA in multiple categories this year. These awards are a testament to the dedication, creativity, and innovation that our teams bring to the table each day. At HT Labs, we are always striving to push boundaries and deliver personalized, tech-driven experiences that resonate with users across categories--from entertainment to food and finance. This recognition reinforces our commitment to leading the digital content space with intelligence and impact."

    OTTplay

    OTTplay is India's pioneering OTT aggregator that uses AI-based recommendations to revolutionize content discovery and consumption. With the introduction of OTTplay Premium, the platform now offers a curated selection of content from 30+ premier OTT platforms which are personalized based on each user's unique preferences.

    Slurrp

    Slurrp is an all-in-one recipe aggregator designed to make cooking and meal planning easier for everyone. With a nationwide community of 7+ lakh home chefs and foodies, it helps you discover calorie-counted recipes that match their diet choices, and taste preferences, catering to all cooking skill levels--from beginners to experts. Offering a wide range of recipes across cuisines and meal types, Slurrp ensures variety and flexibility in meal preparation. Further, the site also offers a variety of food industry insights, including trends, special features and more.

    (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    severe rainfall alert
    50000+K+ searches
    live cricket score india
    5000+K+ searches
    anjali awasthi
    500+K+ searches
    bumrah wife
    500+K+ searches
    fih pro league
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results