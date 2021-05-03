New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hyderabad-based startup Rikarica - an app & web-based EV charging aggregator platform, has formally launched its services in the country. As part of its operational launch, the company provided its cutting-edge solutions via more than 50 charging stations across different parts of Maharashtra.

The startup, which was founded in 2019, aspires to cater to pan-India EV users who encounter problems related to the charging of their vehicles. Amongst the services offered by the company is providing to the users real-time information pertaining to EV charging stations within their vicinity.

The IoT-powered company further helps the charging station OEM's in taking decisions that optimize their business resources for better revenue and longer maintenance free operations. Besides, EV fleet owners get to mobilise their fleet without losing out on business hours.

Prior to formal launch of its services, the company tested its OCCP-compliant system with numerous vendors as part of the OCCP Plugfest 2021 and delivered 100 per cent success rate with regard to the customer satisfaction. With integrated Google map API and payment wallet, the platform promises the most convenient tool for users to meet their EV charging needs.

Samridh Singh, Founder, Rikarica said, "By 2025 we can see nearly 800 per cent jump in EV vehicles in India and to meet the need already over 2600 stations are sanctioned under FAME-II. So, there is a definite need to manage the load at these charging stations and help consumers to find the right station as per their convenience. With Rikarica we aim to deliver futuristic solution to avoid hassles in future. We are also looking to start operations in Hyderabad and are already in talks with many RWA's to begin our operations at the earliest."

Benefits for End users

* User friendly, intuitive, easy to use mobile and web application to access & use Electric Vehicle charging stations

* A.I enabled application

* Let your vehicle reserve the charging point before you arrive

* Select the charging station according to the nearby facilities

* Integrated wallet

* Live climate and traffic notifications

* Live user and charging station communication

Benefits for Partners

* Power and Load analytics

* Electric Vehicle charging station's health management

* Occupancy & demand management

* Vendor management platform to support your charging station

* Access to new Electric Vehicle users

* ROI on charging station investment

* Managing charging stations network & Promoting charging station and nearby facilities

Rikarica is based on OCCP which is more compliant to global norms and advanced as against other similar services in the Indian market. The IoT and AI enabled platform will not only change the way digital India will shape up but will lead in the technological aspect, setting a benchmark even for global service providers. According to the startup's founder, the "endeavour is to capture at least 20 per cent of the market by 2025".

For more information, please visit: rikarica.com.

