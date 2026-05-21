Mumbai ‘Watermelon Death’ Case: Police Send Dokadia Family’s Utensils for Forensic Tests in Rat Poison Probe

Mumbai Police have intensified their investigation into the deaths of four members of the Dokadia family by sending utensils and kitchen items recovered from their south Mumbai residence to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed analysis. Investigators are examining the items for traces of rat poison and fingerprints that could help determine how the toxic substance entered the food consumed by the family, as reported by TOI. According to officials, plates, bowls, knives and other utensils from the family’s Pydhonie home have been handed over to forensic experts. The examination is expected to identify any traces of zinc phosphide — a highly toxic chemical commonly used in rodenticides — and recover fingerprints from the kitchen items.

Police believe the forensic findings could provide crucial evidence in determining whether the poisoning was accidental, intentional or linked to foul play. Investigators are also attempting to establish who handled the utensils and food items before the family fell ill. Mumbai ‘Watermelon Death’ Case: Was the Dokadia Family Targeted? Know How a 2019 Fraud Case Could Link to Pydhonie Family Deaths.

Four Family Members Died After Consuming Watermelon

The Dokadia family — Abdullah Dokadia, his wife Nasreen, and daughters Ayesha and Zainab — died after reportedly consuming watermelon at their residence in April. Shortly after eating the fruit, all four developed severe symptoms including vomiting, nausea and breathing difficulties before being admitted to hospital, where they later died.

Initial suspicion had centred on food poisoning linked to watermelon consumption. However, forensic reports later confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide in the victims’ organs as well as in watermelon samples collected from the residence. Other food items tested during the investigation reportedly showed no traces of the toxic substance. Mumbai ‘Watermelon Death’ Case: Morphine Found in Man’s Body, Forensic Tests Point to Poisoning.

Police Exploring Multiple Angles

Investigators have not yet determined how the poison entered the watermelon. Police are examining several possibilities, including accidental contamination, suicide and homicide. Officials have questioned relatives, neighbours and acquaintances as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Reports indicate that no rat poison packaging or clear evidence pointing to deliberate poisoning has yet been recovered from the family’s home. Investigators are also analysing digital evidence and forensic reports to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the deaths.

Public Concern and Ongoing Investigation

The case has drawn significant public attention in Mumbai and raised concerns around food safety and the handling of toxic household chemicals. The incident also reportedly affected watermelon sales in parts of the city after early reports linked the deaths directly to the fruit.

Police officials have said the investigation remains open and that the latest forensic examination of utensils and kitchen tools may provide important leads in solving the case.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).