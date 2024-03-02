VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 2: The Hyderabad Business Excellence Awards 2024, presented by SwiftNLift Media Group, unfolded in grandeur and splendour at the heart of the Deccan, honouring exemplary achievements and contributions in the local business landscape. The prestigious event, held at The prestigious event, held at The Manohar Hotel on 24 Feb 2024 witnessed a convergence of distinguished guests, esteemed entrepreneurs, and the glitterati, all gathered to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurial excellence, witnessed a convergence of distinguished guests, esteemed entrepreneurs, and the glitterati, all gathered to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurial excellence.

A Night of Glamour and Prestige:

The evening was graced by the presence of the talented and charismatic actress, Pranitha Subhash, who adorned the event as the chief guest. Her glamorous aura added an extra layer of prestige to an already spectacular ceremony. The occasion marked the 10th edition of the Business Excellence Awards organized by SwiftNLift Media Group, symbolizing a decade of recognizing and celebrating outstanding businesses in Hyderabad.

A Visionary Founder's Journey:

The spotlight of the evening shone brightly on Nilesh Sabe, the visionary founder of SwiftNLift Media. With an engineering background and an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit, Sabe embarked on a mission to bridge the gap between industries and their customers through the SwiftNLift business magazine. Today, the magazine resonates globally, recognizing and connecting over 3000 businesses.

Kamal Kabra, the visionary behind Kabra Tyres, embodies a commitment to excellence and community empowerment. As the sponsor of this prestigious award, Kabra not only propels his company to new heights but also recognizes and celebrates the achievements of businesses contributing to the thriving entrepreneurial spirit of Hyderabad.

As the curtains draw on the Hyderabad Business Excellence Awards 2024, the event stands as a testament to the vibrant and thriving business ecosystem in the city. SwiftNLift Media Group remains committed to continuing its journey of recognizing and celebrating excellence, acting as a catalyst for the growth and prosperity of businesses in Hyderabad.

SwiftNLift Media Group:

SwiftNLift Media Group is a leading player in the media industry, committed to bridging the gap between industries and their customers. Through its flagship magazine, SwiftNLift, the group aims to recognize and connect businesses globally.

Kabra Tyres:

Kabra Tyres is a renowned name in the tire industry, driven by a vision of excellence and community empowerment. Through initiatives like the Kamal Kabra Business Excellence Award, the company champions and celebrates the achievements of businesses contributing to Hyderabad's entrepreneurial success.

Here is the list of award winners:

1. Kamal Kabra - Kabra Tyres - Marketing Supply Chain Excellence Award

2. Vijay Bhaskar - Denineply Industry (India) Pvt. Ltd. - National Quality Excellence Award

3. Sarath Anand Jupalli - Shivam Medisoft Services Pvt. Ltd. - Entrepreneur of the Year (Innovation in Technology)

4. Kuncham Satish - Devi Pavitra Gold & Diamonds - Innovative Product Offerings - Bridal Studio

5. Abdul Khader Patan Wala - A.K Glass & Aluminium Work's - Supplier Excellence Award: Premier Imported Aluminium Wardrobe Profiles in Telangana

6. Vasavi Rao - Taruni Designer Studio - Most Trusted Fashion and Lifestyle Brand of the Year

7. Mohammed Kazeem Ali - Apsara Ice Cream And Badam Milk Since 1972 - Excellence in Badam milk recipe and consistency management over 40 years.

8. Sawarmal Suthar - Y S Creationz - Excellence in Interior Turnkey Contractor Award

9. Ar. Santosh Kumar Mahankali - Mahaa Infraa Solutions Dhruva Interiors and Architects - Luxury & Best Prime Location Hmda Projects of the Year

10. K.Vijay Kumar - KVK Group of Companies - Best entrepreneur awards in manufacturing school uniform &political flag printing ,sports wear t shirt

11. Bibhu Prakash Mishra - Choice Mediquip - Most Customer-Friendly Company of the Year

12. Guduri Radha Krishna - Raap's Digital Studio - Outstanding Wedding Photography Service

13. Ch. Sasi Kiran - Varma Group - The Most Successful Entrepreneur in Real Estate and Interiors

14. Guduru Aishwarya - Ravindra Airproducts Pvt. Ltd. - Outstanding Company of the Year - Oil and Gas Sector

15. Spoorti Nayak - LTIMindtree Ltd. - Outstanding Women Leadership Award

16. Chapala Srinivas Yadav - Divi Infra Developers - Luxury & Best Prime Locations Projects of the Year

17. T Vijay Kumar - Sri Siddi Vinayaka Property Developers - Real Estate Lifetime Achievement Award

18. T Krishna Goud - Eaglespeed Overseas Logistics - Transportation and Logistics Business of the Year

19. Nilima Shaw - Nillu's Collection - Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

20. Sanikommu Prabhakar Reddy - Varalakshmi Foods Private Limited - Iconic Business Leader of the Decade

21. Ch. Kesava Babu - Luna Constructions - Architect of the Year

22. A. Naveen Reddy - Oxmere Events - Excellence in Corporate Event Planning

23. Bhasker Aitha - Sri Balaji Tax Services - Excellence in Taxation Industry Leadership

24. Pedapati Rahul Prasad - Speed Infra Developers LLP - Developer of the Year-Luxury

25. Mogilipuri Krishna Chaitanya - Cognikey Technology Solutions Private Limited - Most Influential CEO of the Year

26. Valdas Raghavender Goud - Shreshta Foods & Beverages - Innovation Outstanding Water Packaging Company of the Year

27. Mohammed Abdul Waheed - Saheli Estate Pvt. Ltd. - Outstanding Real Estate Customer Service

28. Anthati Sekhar - Scion Financial Services Private Limited - 24efiling Innovation in Tax advisory and Compliance

29. Santoshsinha Chandel - Moonztraders Consultants Ltd. - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year

30. Nagaraju - Cellbay Mobiles And Electronics Pvt. Ltd. - Best Buying Experience Stores

31. Amit Maji - Sri Krishna Gems - Gems Jewellerare

32. Mohd Yaseen Shareef - Master Choice Management Service - Best Event Management of the Year

33. Anas Ali Qureshi - Qams Foods Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Best Dealer/Distributor of the Year

34. Vara Vinod - VJSMR ODIGOS Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Best IT Training Institute (Software and Web Design)

35. Resham Kumari - Sukoon Interiors - Young Entrepreneur of the Year

36. Mohammed Yaseen - Charminar Hotel And Caterers - Outstanding Hotel and Catering Services Provider of the Year

37. Mohammed Omar Siddiqui - Skyline Homestays - Serial Entrepreneur of the Year.

38. Pulluri Prabhakar Rao Garu - Nagarajuna Milk Products (Dairy) - Excellence in Dairy Industry Entrepreneurship

39. Muchanapally John - John Hair Fixing Center - The Best Hair Fixing Center in Hyderabad

40. Kishan Naik - Adin Dental Implants in Hyderabad - Outstanding Contribution to Dental Industry Standards

41. Dr. Goutham Kumar - Serve Needy Voluntary Organization(NGO) - Outstanding Contribution to Humanitarian Aid

42. Mohd Mahmood, Mohd Muzaffar - Salwa Caterers - Outstanding Catering Experience Award

43. Adnan Khaled - SA Event Management - Outstanding Event Management Company of the Year

44. Vemula Venkata Satyanarayana Reddy - SR Media - Outstanding Advertising Agency of the Year

45. Dr. Dileep Kumar Puliwarthi - Aero Falcons Aviation Training Academy - 2023 Outstanding Contribution to Aviation Education -2023

46. Indupalli Sharath Chandra - Aero Falcons Aviation Training Academy - vizag - Excellence in Aviation Training & Development - Vizag

47. Dr. Kamala Bai Rachaprolu - Dr. kamala Family Dental Care - Hyderabad - Outstanding Dental Practice Of The Year - Hyderabad

48. Karnata Manoj Kumar - SSR Architects And Interiors - Excellence in Residential Interior Design

49. R. Anu Reddy - JSR GROUP Sun City - Motivational Speaker & Real Estate Sales Trainer

50. Mohammed Ehtheshamuddin - EX-K-BURN INDUSTRIES - Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Solutions

51. Vijay Yerramsetty - Royal Delight Badam Milk and Rose Milk - Excellence in Badam Milk and Rose Milk Innovation

52. Ramesh M., Paramesh M. - Sai Balaji Constructions - The Best Emerging Company of the Year

53. Ramesh Shanigarapu - SR Air Conditioning Engineering Services - Specialist in Commercial AirConditioning Design and Built with VRF Technology and Hitachi Exclusive Dealer Partners.

54. Syed Sultan Ali, Syed Imran Ali. - AIA The School of Design. - Excellence in Interior Design Education.

55. Ahsaan Shuaib - Best interior and fashion stylist

56. Ashok Kumar - Yashoda Organics - Cold pressed oils & Organic Foods

57. Manoj Kothari, Namrata Kothari - Kidhood Education Private Limited - Chairman & Director -

Outstanding Preschool Program

58. Anup Heda & Gokul Asawa - A Creations Farm stay (Group of premium Farmhouses) - Excellence in Luxury Farm Stay Hyderabad.

59. Rajender Reddy Nalla - Matrix Diagnostics - The Best Diagnostics Service Excellence in Hyderabad

60. Kathoju Ashok - Sri Dhanalaxmi Overseas Pvt. Ltd. - Managing Director - Outstanding International Student Recruitment

