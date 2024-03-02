Sunrisers Hyderabad had a poor outing in the IPL 2023 as they ended at the bottom of the table despite having a strong squad and a decent start to the season. SRH made South African cricketer Aiden Markram their captain as he was coming out of a title winning campaign with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20. Bur Markram lost control of the squad soon enough after SRH piled up a few losses and they entered a losing streak finishing at the bottom of the points table. Ahead of the IPL 2024, SRH tried to address the issue in the auction, breaking their banks for Australian cricketers like Pat Cummins and Travis Head who shined in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final and by also securing Wanindu Hasaranga in a low-price deal. Now report suggests that SRH wants to move towards a new direction by making Pat Cummins the captain for the upcoming season. Chennai Super Kings’ Camp Gets Underway After First Batch of Players Arrive Ahead of IPL 2024.

According to Cricbuzz, the franchise is expected to announce Pat Cummins as the new skipper for the upcoming season. The Australia captain was acquired for Rs 20.5 crore in the last auction in Dubai and is highly regarded as an international captain. The change was expected for quite some time since Cummins is highly respected in international cricket. The fact that Cummins works with franchise head coach Vettori in the Australian national team also increases his chances to be appointed as the skipper. Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics To Focus on His Cricket Commitments Ahead of IPL 2024.

Pat Cummins is yet to make the same mark as International cricket in IPL. He has average numbers to show in his last few IPL stints when he represented the likes of Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Making him captain might be a big risk for a side like SRH who have quality overseas options to choose from with the likes of Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen and Glenn Phillips in the squad as well. The high price of Cummins in the auction did indicate towards a big plan of the SRH management regarding Cummins and now it seems that it his leadership values that bought him the amount ahead of his bowling skills.

