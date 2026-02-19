VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 19: iDefender IT Services Pvt. Ltd., an enterprise IT and cybersecurity solutions provider founded in 2012, today announced the continued evolution of its integrated solution ecosystem--Vivechana, Niyanta, Niyanta AI, and Bazar Bandhu--designed to bring intelligence, governance, automation, and operational control to enterprise and infrastructure environments.

With over 500+ enterprise deployments, 99.9% platform uptime, and 24x7 managed operations, iDefender has built a reputation for securing and managing mission-critical systems where operational failure is not an option.

Addressing Enterprise Complexity with Integrated Solutions

As enterprises scale digital infrastructure, cloud adoption, and distributed operations, fragmentation between systems, teams, and workflows has become a major risk factor. iDefender's four-solution architecture addresses this gap through unified intelligence and execution control.

* Vivechana delivers real-time intelligence and operational visibility, enabling enterprises to anticipate risks and make informed, data-backed decisions.

* Niyanta is a WhatsApp-first construction execution and ERP platform, purpose-built for infrastructure and project-driven organizations. Built on ERPNext as the system of record, Niyanta introduces controlled, audit-grade workflows across the full lifecycle of construction execution--from onboarding to billing and compliance.

Designed with a control-first architecture, Niyanta uses WhatsApp as the primary user interface, removing traditional ERP adoption barriers while maintaining governance and traceability.

Key capabilities include:

* WhatsApp-driven workflows for site-first operations

* ERPNext-backed system of record with audit-grade controls

* Maker-checker approvals for critical execution steps

* KYC, agreements, and contractor onboarding via chat

* Measurement Book (MB) capture and QA hold/release flows

* RA billing, procurement, inventory, and payment tracking

* Built specifically for infrastructure projects, contractors, and execution teams

Status: Under active development

Category: Construction ERP / Infrastructure Execution Intelligence

* Niyanta AI adds an AI-powered automation layer that reduces manual intervention, accelerates approvals, and enhances operational decision-making across enterprise workflows.

* Bazar Bandhu enables secure, scalable digital commerce ecosystems, supporting enterprises in building structured, technology-driven marketplaces and business operations.

Built for Always-On Enterprises

iDefender's solutions are engineered for enterprises that demand uptime, governance, and operational discipline. By combining intelligence (Vivechana), governance and execution control (Niyanta), automation (Niyanta AI), and commerce enablement (Bazar Bandhu), the company provides a structured approach to managing complexity at scale.

"Our vision is to bring control, intelligence, and operational discipline into environments where execution failures are costly," said Vijay Shukla, Spokesperson, iDefender IT Services Pvt. Ltd.

"Since 2012, we have focused on building enterprise-grade systems that operate 24x7 with reliability and transparency. With Niyanta and our broader solution ecosystem, we are simplifying execution while strengthening governance--especially in infrastructure and large-scale enterprise operations."

As industries such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and large-scale enterprise IT face increasing compliance, coordination, and uptime pressures, iDefender's integrated platform strategy aims to provide structured execution intelligence without adding system complexity.

About iDefender IT Services Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2012, iDefender IT Services Pvt. Ltd. is an enterprise IT and cybersecurity solutions provider delivering intelligence-driven, governance-led, and automation-powered services. With over 500 deployments, 99.9% platform uptime, and 24x7 operations, iDefender supports enterprises in building secure, resilient, and scalable digital infrastructures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)