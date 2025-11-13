PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13:"India is entering a decisive phase in its science and technology journey. Our goal is not just to expand research output, but to build an innovation ecosystem that is globally competitive, economically impactful, and aligned to national priorities. The new initiatives from the National Research Foundation to the Quantum and Cyber-Physical Systems Missions and now the ₹1 trillion R&D and Innovation Fund are designed to deepen capabilities, accelerate commercialization and ensure that India leads in shaping the technologies of the future. We are building a science and innovation ecosystem that is future-ready, self-reliant and globally influential as we move towards the vision of a developed India by 2047."

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Panel Wins 12 Posts in Mumbai Cricket Association Elections, Ajinkya Naik Elected President Unopposed.

* 8th IEEE Future Networks World Forum brings together researchers, industry leaders, network architects from around the world to examine rapidly evolving landscape of global connectivity

Dr. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST), GoI said this while addressing the 3-day IEEE Future Networks World Forum 2025.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 13, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Dr. Karandikar made these remarks in the context of India's ongoing national efforts to strengthen research, innovation and advanced technology development across strategic sectors including deep tech, communications, space, quantum computing and AI.

Dr. Karandikar added that India has recorded significant progress in science and innovation, now ranking third globally in science and engineering publications and PhD output, with patent filings doubling in the last year. The country has also become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 170,000 startups and more than 100 unicorns. Key national initiatives driving this growth include the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), which is steering mission-mode research programs such as a national AI initiative; the $1 billion National Quantum Mission establishing four thematic hubs and supporting domestic quantum startups; and the National Mission on Cyber-Physical Systems.

The IEEE Future Networks World Forum 2025, a 3-day event held in Bengaluru, which concluded today brought together researchers, industry leaders and network architects from around the world to examine the rapidly evolving landscape of global connectivity.

Father of Internet, Vinton Gray Cerf, who virtually joined the Forum, said, "The future of networking is already unfolding through the expansion of subsea fiber systems and the rise of low-Earth-orbit satellite networks, which are extending connectivity to remote regions, ocean routes, and places where cables are impractical. However, the growing convenience and ubiquity of connectivity also increase our dependence on these systems. Disruptions--whether caused by accidents, cyberattacks, or infrastructure failures can have immediate and serious consequences. As billions of people now rely on constant access to digital communication, building resilient networks with diverse routes, backup capabilities, and strong security is essential. The next phase of networking will be defined not only by reach, but by its ability to withstand failure."

"The 8th IEEE Future Networks World Forum in Bengaluru not only accelerates the deployment of 5G but also paves the way for 6G research and development. This forum provides a platform for industry, academia, government, and startups to engage and collaborate in creating a new ecosystem to advance technology for humanity," said Ashutosh Dutta, Founding Co-Chair, IEEE Future Networks World Forum, affiliated with Johns Hopkins University.

Peter Vetter, President of Bell Labs Core Research and Bell Labs Fellow, outlined five major research directions: artificial intelligence, software-defined network infrastructure, next-generation radio/optical networks, quantum technologies, and space communications. He said, "Our work spans AI, software systems, next-generation networks, quantum technologies, and even communication in space not as isolated breakthroughs, but as part of one continuous effort to solve real-world problems with science and engineering. The goal is not novelty for its own sake, but technology that is intelligent, resilient, and meaningful in how it connects people and systems."

Dr. Debabrata Das, Project Director of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and Advanced Communication Systems and Director of IIIT-Bangalore, said on the sidelines of the Future Network and World Forum that the conference is designed to broaden global thinking on networking beyond immediate technological milestones. He said, "This forum is not just about moving from one generation of communication technology to the next. It is about reimagining how networks can enable societies -- on the ground and in space. The ideas shared here will shape research directions, innovation pathways, and global collaboration in the years ahead."

The IEEE Connect the Unconnected (CTU) 2025 APAC Summit with mission "Challenge Globally...Solve Locally" was hosted on the concluding day of the forum. The CTU Summit focused on the inclusive strategies to extend the benefits of digital technologies, including upcoming 6G standards to underserved communities and developing regions.

The IEEE Connecting the Unconnected (CTU) program aimed to bridge the digital divide by providing access to technology and digital literacy resources to underserved communities. The IEEE had also hosted a global CTU competition that solicited solutions from start-ups, grassroots organizations, universities, or anyone else who is working to bridge this digital divide in innovative ways. The winners were felicitated on the concluding day of the forum.

About IEEE:

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity.

With more than 500,000 members in over 190 countries, IEEE sets global standards and fosters innovation in communications, computing, energy, and emerging technologies. Website: https://www.ieee.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2821041/IEEE_NWF.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)