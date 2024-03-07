HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 7: British Therapist Andrew T Austin of Integral Eye Movement Therapy will take two consecutive training sessions on March 14 and 15.

Also Read | Maidaan: Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? Here’s All You Need to Know About Real-Life Football Coach Played by Ajay Devgn in the Film!.

To introduce Integral Eye Movement Therapy (IEMT) as a novel approach to psychological problems, a known British therapist Andrew T. Austin will be conducting a two-day training workshop from March 14 onwards. The event will take place at Aashray Adhikar Abhiyan (New Delhi). It has been specifically designed for nurses and other healthcare professionals.

The two-day program will also offer strategies for the management of phantom limb pain, a common aftermath of amputation.

Also Read | Microsoft's AI Tool Copilot Designer Has Tendency To Create 'Inappropriate' and 'Sexually Objectified' Images, Says Report.

Reportedly, the event will be conducted in collaboration with the Fresh Brain Company, a platform which specializes in providing training services in IEMT and other therapeutic modalities.

Andrew T. Austin, the event's lead trainer and developer of IEMT, said, "This training is not just about learning new techniques; it's about transforming how we approach patient care. By integrating IEMT and advanced pain management strategies into their practice, healthcare professionals can achieve profound changes in patient well-being and recovery processes."

Austin has prominent experience in neuro-linguistic programming and has made significant contributions to the field of Psychotherapy. Reportedly, the therapist has also served as a nurse in the past.

Among other prominent trainers is Jas K Bhatia, a certified neuro-linguistic trainer who has been serving as a learning and development coach with varied corporate organisations. Additionally, she also leads Igniting Spark, a workshop organisation that helps overcome industry challenges with practically-implemented psychological tools.

Integral Eye Movement Therapy (IEMT) is a psychotherapy model which makes use of certain eye movements to resolve and restructure complex psychological responses such as trauma, emotional distress, disturbing memories and other associated triggers. Reportedly, the technique is said to tap into neural pathways that store the most profound emotions and experiences of the human mind. It has been found to show positive clinical outcomes among persons suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other similar conditions.

The workshop will offer a comprehensive curriculum, including practical implications of IEMT to resolve emotional and behavioural problems. It will also train the participants in learning hands-on approaches to deal with phantom limb pain, perception of discomfort or pain in a limb which is missing from the body. It is an after-effect of limb amputation. Training participants in Mirror visual feedback (MVF) techniques and sensory remapping are on the agenda.

The event will also offer certification and CPD hours credits, along with an optional discounted membership for The Association for IEMT Practitioners.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)