Mumbai ( Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the recently conducted International Fame Awards organised by Brand Icon, IIEDM - a TBS venture has won 'The Best Digital Marketing Institute in Mumbai' Award that was presented by the chief guest- Bollywood star Sonu Sood.

The IFA award was concluded recently in Delhi, India.

The International Fame awards honour noteworthy organisations and thought leaders in a wide array of categories. It covered every sector, from Lifestyle to Education and several companies around the country. The award is organised with a view to propelling leading institutions and individuals to continue working optimally and generate efficient outcomes for society. It's aimed to celebrate the finest innovation, work and talent. The prestigious event brought together maestros of multiple industries and awarded the best from every sector.

Indian Institute of Ecommerce & Digital Marketing (IIEDM) - a leading digital marketing training institute in Mumbai, India was established in the year 2011. Since inception, their motive has been to offer quality training, knowledge and to educate the aspirants about the intricacies of the digital world.

With the best industry professionals and a comprehensive curriculum, the institution provides the aspirants with in-depth knowledge of the nitty gritty of the industry. Moreover, they follow a practical approach and offer the aspirers hands-on experience through case studies and live projects.

The institution also offers placement assistance and lives up to the promise of providing the best of everything- knowledge, practice and experience. Offering knowledge to one and all, IIEDM provides one of the best digital marketing courses in Mumbai, India that are designed not just for young aspirants but also professionals from various industries with years of experience who wish to get into the depths of digital marketing and create a mark for themselves in the industry.

They have catered to 15,000+ aspirants, and the alumni of the institution have secured a prominent position in well-known agencies.

Over the years, the institution with its zeal and quality education it offers has expanded its horizon with multiple centers in India and other international countries. Making an impact locally and globally, IIEDM aims to grow bigger, offer essential knowledge and connect with people who share the same passion and love for digital marketing.

"At IIEDM, we have always strived to offer the aspirants the best learning experience. This is put to action with the help of our competent faculty members, an updated curriculum and practical knowledge. We wish each aspirant to get well acquainted with every aspect of the industry so that when they step into it, they perform exceptionally. We ensure to be with them at every professional phase of their life, and hence, offer them lifetime access to our digital library that they can refer to any time they require. For us quality is paramount and we aim to offer that at every point to give the potential digital marketers a worthwhile experience that stays with them forever," says Hitesh Khandor, Co-founder of IIEDM.

The award is an outcome of a dedicated team that forms the basis of a strong institution that aims to guide the aspirants to the path of excellence in digital marketing. IIEDM continues this journey of setting milestones and is endeavoring to turn the digital dreams of many into reality through their ever evolving practices and approach.

