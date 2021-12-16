Raipur, December 16: A history-sheeter has allegedly been killed by a 17-year-old girl and her mother after he repeatedly sexually harassed the teen in Korba district of Chhattisgarh. Police have now arrested both the mother and daughter on charges of murder. The police have taken the decision to defend them in court and appeal for their release, a senior police official said. The 28-year-old deceased criminal was a relative of the girl. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Arrested For Assaulting, Disrobing Minor Maid Over Delay in Work

A mother, troubled by the molestation of her 17-year-old daughter, thrashed the miscreant to death on Monday. The daughter also supported her mother in this incident. The deceased has been identified as a history-sheeter, and he was repeatedly molesting the teenager for the past few months since his wife abandoned him and eloped with one of his friends, according to a report in The Times of India.

He was found dead on the road on Tuesday morning. In the inquiry, it was ascertained that he was a record criminal, the police said.

During the course of the investigation, the police sniffer dog took the cops to the house of the girl and her mother. During questioning, the mother-daughter duo accepted that they killed the man as he allegedly repeatedly molested the minor girl.

According to the duo, the drunk hoodlum again barged into their home on Monday night and started abusing the girl. He blamed the girl for his wife's desertion. The criminal demanded that the girl submit herself to him after which the mother daughter duo beat him to death.

The police have decided to explain the circumstances of the incident during the court trial. Efforts will be made by the police to save the accused mother and daughter in court.

Korba SP said, The police will present the criminal record of the deceased before the court to defend the accused on the ground of self-defence.

