Business News | IIM Calcutta Announces Batch 19 of Its Flagship Executive Programme in Leadership & Management for Emerging Business Leaders

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 20: India's leadership landscape is under pressure to evolve faster than ever. According to Microsoft's recent Work Trend Index Report, 82% of leaders say this is a critical year to rethink strategy and operations due to AI adoption, digital transformation, and increasing market volatility. The shift is clear. Leadership today is no longer about managing functions. It is about navigating complexity, making high-stakes decisions, and leading organisations through constant disruption. For many professionals, this has exposed a critical gap between experience and readiness for enterprise-level leadership.

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Responding to this shift, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has announced Batch 19 of its Executive Programme in Leadership & Management, a flagship offering designed for emerging business leaders. With over 18 successful cohorts, the programme reflects a strong legacy of enabling professionals to transition into strategic leadership roles. It focuses on building capabilities that matter most today, from strategic thinking and execution to leading in AI-driven, technology-enabled environments, while preparing leaders to drive organisational growth and resilience.

What sets the programme apart is its emphasis on applied leadership. Delivered through live online sessions by IIM Calcutta faculty, it combines academic rigour with real-world relevance. Participants engage in case-based learning, tackling complex business scenarios that mirror real organisational challenges. A capstone project, guided by academic mentors, ensures that learning translates into actionable outcomes. The inclusion of a campus immersion experience further strengthens credibility, offering participants a chance to engage with the institution's ecosystem while deepening their learning journey. Equally important is the peer cohort, comprising mid- to senior-level professionals, enabling rich cross-industry perspectives and collaborative learning.

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What will participants be able to do post completion?

- Make sharper strategic decisions in dynamic markets

- Build resilient teams that drive sustained growth

- Lead with clarity in complex, uncertain environments

- Collaborate across functions for better outcomes

- Drive innovation through a strong organisational culture

- Navigate boardroom decisions with financial confidence

The institutional credibility behind the programme reinforces its value. IIM Calcutta is among a select group of globally "Triple Crown" accredited business schools (AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS), reflecting the highest standards of academic excellence. Established in 1961 as an Institute of National Importance, it is consistently ranked among leading global business schools, including Top 100 globally in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2025 and Top 65 globally in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026, and among the Top 3 in India. This global recognition ensures that participants benefit from a learning experience that is both rigorous and internationally relevant.

Beyond credentials, the programme is defined by its impact. Participants develop sharper strategic decision-making capabilities, the ability to lead cross-functional teams, and the confidence to operate in complex, high-growth environments. As one participant notes, "The programme reshaped how I approach strategy and leadership, bringing clarity, structure, and confidence to decision-making in a fast-changing business environment." This reflects a broader shift, from acquiring knowledge to building applied leadership capability that can be immediately leveraged in the workplace.

Programme details:

- Starts on: 30 June 2026

- Mode: 100% Online

- Duration: 1 year

- Weekly effort: 3 hours

- Fee: Rs. 6,74,000 plus applicable taxes. Tax amount and online processing fees will be added at the time of checkout.

As the demand for future-ready leaders continues to rise, programmes such as IIM Calcutta's have begun to represent more than just an academic experience. It is a career-defining investment in leadership capability, designed to prepare individuals for the realities of today's business environment and the uncertainties of what lies ahead.

About IIM Calcutta

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, the Ford Foundation and Indian industry. During its initial years, several prominent faculty members formed part of its nucleus, including Jagdish Sheth and J. K. Sengupta, among others.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organisations and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across 80+ countries.

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