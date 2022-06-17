New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a digital engineering company, focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, has once again been recognized as one of 'India's Best Companies to Work For 2022', by the global authority of workplace culture, the Great Place to Work® Institute in partnership with The Economic Times.

This is the 8th time that the organization has been bestowed this honor.

Also Read | Microsoft Along With MAP Launch AI-Powered Platform for Connecting Artworks, Cultures Worldwide.

Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its work culture, work-life balance, and learning opportunities given to its people. The organization's people practices stand differentiated among country's biggest and the best workplaces.

As one of India's Best Companies to work for 2022, Impetus continues to inspire many aspiring companies who are working towards building themselves as a great workplace.

Also Read | Dogecoin Crypto Investor Sues Elon Musk for $258 Billion in the US: Report.

On this recognition, Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior VP of Operations & Human Empowerment, added, "This is a great honor for all of us, and we owe this pride to every employee for their committed efforts, trust, and dedication. This recognition testifies our standing in all aspects of workplace culture."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)