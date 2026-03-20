VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 20: The prestigious World Health Congress 2026, organized by the SPARKES Society, was successfully held on 14th and 15th March 2026 at the Anand Mohan Mathur Auditorium, Indore. Focused on the theme "Redefining Global Health Through Ethical and Impactful AI Execution," the conference brought together distinguished international keynote speakers including Dr. Anoop Swarup, Dr. Ronald D. Subida, and Dr. Supachai Basit, along with renowned academicians from across the globe, making it a hub of knowledge exchange and innovation.

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Proud Achievements and Institutional Recognition

The Index Institute of Pharmacy showcased outstanding performance and brought pride to the institution at this global forum. Dr. Javed Khan Pathan was honored with the Best Principal Award for his exceptional leadership and vision in academic excellence. Additionally, Ms. Mansi Gehlod received the Best Academician Award for her remarkable contribution to education and research. On this proud occasion, Shri Suresh Singh Bhadoria, Chairman of Mayank Welfare Foundation, and Mr. Mayankraj Singh Bhadoria, Vice Chairman, extended their heartfelt congratulations and appreciated the institute's continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation.

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Active Participation and Global Exposure

A total of 30 students and 6 faculty members from the institute actively participated in the conference, gaining valuable exposure to international research trends and healthcare advancements. The presence of eminent speakers such as Dr. Julieta Z. Dungca, Dr. James Owen Delaluna, Dr. Maria Donnabelle U, and Dr. Sally A. El-Zahaby enriched the learning experience. This participation strengthened academic collaboration, enhanced global perspectives, and reinforced the institute's vision of developing skilled and future-ready healthcare professionals. At the end, Dr. Sanjeev Narang, Vice Chancellor of Malwanchal University, also extended his congratulations and appreciated the remarkable achievements of the institute at this international platform.

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