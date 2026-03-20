New Delhi, March 20: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 for the Assistant Loco Pilot CBT-1 exam, along with candidate response sheets and question papers. Candidates who appeared under CEN No-01/2025 can now check and download their responses through official regional RRB websites.

The CBT-1 exam was conducted from February 13 to February 18, 2026, with an additional session held on March 11. The release of the RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 allows candidates to evaluate their performance and estimate their scores ahead of the result announcement. Goa HSSC Result 2026 Date and Time.

The objection window for the RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 is open from March 20 to March 26. Candidates can raise objections online by paying a fee of INR 50 per question, along with applicable charges. The fee will be refunded if the objection is found valid.

How to Check RRB ALP Answer Key 2026

Visit the official regional RRB website

Click on “CEN 01/2025 ALP Answer Key & Response Sheet” link

Log in using registration number and password

View answer key, question paper, and responses

Download for future reference

After reviewing objections, RRB will release the final answer key, followed by CBT-1 results. This stage is qualifying in nature and candidates who clear it will move to the next phase of the recruitment process. Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2026: RBSE Likely To Release Class 10 Scores Soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

Candidates are advised to check the RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 as early as possible, as the link will remain active for a limited time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).