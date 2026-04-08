VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: The India International Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC) celebrated the growing synergy between cinema and tourism as leading filmmakers, producers and global film commissions gathered in Mumbai for the three-day event. The conclave also witnessed the unveiling of the latest edition of CinePort, India's only dedicated film locations guide and B2B publication for production houses and OTT platforms scouting global destinations. Over the three days, the conclave hosted fireside chats and panel discussions featuring industry leaders, including filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment's Managing Director Shibasish Sarkar.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission News: Consultation Process Begins, Salary Hike Expected in FY 2026-27.

The 12th edition of the conclave again highlighted cinema's powerful role in shaping global travel narratives and promoting international filming destinations. "At its core, IIFTC is about bridging the gap between business and art," said Harshad Bhagwat, Founder & Director, IIFTC. "These awards honour the seamless collaboration of filmmakers worldwide, proving that great cinema knows no boundaries and speaks every language."

The IIFTC Tourism Impact Awards were a key highlight of the conclave, recognising notable contributions from the film fraternity and celebrating projects and personalities that have helped promote cinema and global film tourism. Actress and producer Khushboo Sundar was also felicitated during the evening for her enduring contribution to Indian cinema and television. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya (Victor) of the Dhoom franchise won the IIFTC Tourism Impact Award for his contribution to Indian Cinema. Papa Buka, the internationally acclaimed film by Dr Bijukumar Damodaran (Dr Biju), received the Co-Production Award, underscoring IIFTC's growing platform for international cinema ties. The red carpet witnessed the presence of actors Nandish Singh Sandhu, and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, along with several other personalities from the film fraternity.

Also Read | Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs LSG IPL 2026.

Notable winners (selection)

IIFTC Tourism Impact Award for Outstanding Contribution

- Vijay Krishna Acharya (Victor) -- Outstanding Contribution

- Khushboo Sundar --Outstanding Contribution

IIFTC Award for International Co-production

- Papa Buka -- Co-Production Award (Directed by Dr Biju)

IIFTC Tourism Impact Award for Cinematic Excellence

- Citadel - Honey Bunny (OTT)

- Game Changer (Telugu)

- The Greatest of All Time (Tamil)

- Vande Bharat via USA (Gujarati)

- Hardik Shubhechha (Marathi)

- Nesippaya (Tamil)

- Sanju weds Geetha 2 (Kannada)

- Ruslaan (Hindi)

- Rabindra Kabya Rahashya (Bengali)

- Indian 2 (Tamil)

- Karam (Malayalam)

- Viswam (Telugu)

- War 2 (Hindi)

The conclave also witnessed the launch of the book Namaste Cannes: India's 75-year journey at the world-famous film festival, authored by Bhuvan Lal. The book was unveiled by acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai along with veteran actor Kabir Bedi in the presence of actors Kashmera Shah and Mukesh Rishi. The publication traces India's historic engagement with the Cannes Film Festival and celebrates the country's evolving global cinematic presence over the past seventy-five years.

The India International Film Tourism Conclave is Asia's premier platform dedicated to the intersection of cinema and tourism. Bringing together filmmakers, producers, global film commissions, tourism boards and industry leaders, the conclave facilitates dialogue, partnerships and business opportunities that promote international filming destinations and co-production collaborations. The platform's focus on business-grade conversations--from tax incentives to logistics--has made it a vital bridge between filmmakers and global locations. Through its conferences, awards and the publication of CinePort magazine, IIFTC continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening the global ecosystem of film tourism and location-based storytelling.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)