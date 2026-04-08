The central government has officially set the 8th Pay Commission in motion, marking the beginning of a comprehensive review of salaries, allowances, and pensions for millions of employees and pensioners. While the Commission was formally constituted on November 3, 2025, a recent written reply in Parliament by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary confirmed that the body has been granted an 18-month window to submit its final recommendations.

Despite a technical effective date of January 1, 2026, experts caution that actual payouts are unlikely to reach bank accounts until later in the 2026-27 financial year. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Why the January Dearness Allowance Announcement Is Delayed to April.

8th Pay Commission Consultation Phase and Timeline

The Commission is currently entering its active consultation phase, seeking direct input from various stakeholders across India. A significant session is scheduled for April 24, 2026, in Dehradun, where employee unions and other representatives will present their recommendations on pay structure and inflation adjustments. Under the current mandate, the Commission has until mid-2027 to finalise its report. However, the government traditionally aligns pay revisions with ten-year cycles, making the January 2026 benchmark a critical reference point for eventual calculations.

The Gap Between Policy and Payout

While the 8th Pay Commission is intended to be effective from the start of 2026, history suggests a significant lag between the announcement and the credit of revised salaries. Financial experts note that the procedural requirements - including the drafting of the report, Cabinet review, and departmental implementation - often take several months to a year. "It is true that the 8th Pay Commission is said to be effective from 1 January 2026 on paper, but in practical terms the higher salaries will probably not reach employees’ bank accounts till late 2026 or during the financial year 2026–27, just like previous pay commissions," noted CA Manish Mishra, Founder of GenZCFO. This mirrors the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, where several months elapsed between the submission of the report and the actual disbursement of funds. 8th Pay Commission: Will April 13 Meeting Decide Salary Hike, Fitment Factor and DA Boost?

Provision for Arrears

One point of relief for central government employees is the provision for arrears. Even if the administrative process delays the actual payout into the next fiscal year, the pay hike is expected to be backdated. According to Pratik Vaidya, Managing Director at Karma Management Global Consulting Solutions, the government must meticulously examine the report and issue detailed rules for each department. "Realistically, employees should expect payments sometime in FY 2026–27," Vaidya stated, adding that arrears would likely be computed from January 1, 2026, resulting in a lump-sum payment once the new structure is cleared. 8th Pay Commission Sets Key Deadlines for Stakeholder Consultations; Check Likely Implementation Date.

Why the Salary Hike Process Takes Time

The implementation of a new Pay Commission involves a multi-stage hierarchy:

Data Collection: Gathering inputs from unions, departments, and economic experts.

Gathering inputs from unions, departments, and economic experts. Recommendation: Drafting a report on fitment factors and allowance structures.

Drafting a report on fitment factors and allowance structures. Cabinet Approval: The Union Cabinet must review and sanction the financial implications.

The Union Cabinet must review and sanction the financial implications. Disbursement: Individual departments must recalculate the specific pay matrix for every employee grade.

For now, the focus remains on the groundwork. While the movement on the 8th Pay Commission provides a clear signal of intent, employees are advised that the immediate financial impact will only be felt once the Commission's 18-month tenure concludes and the subsequent legislative approvals are finalised.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).