Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI): Noting that India must become self-reliant in critical technologies and industries, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said that the global economy is growing at less than 2.5 per cent while the country is sprinting ahead at nearly 8 per cent but the "geopolitical situation has created certain challenges for our future progress".

Addressing the 13th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Mukesh Ambani said that countries become true economic powers when they are strong in science and technology.

"India today stands at a proud moment in its development journey, when you are graduating. The global economy is growing at less than two and a half (2.5%) percent. India is sprinting ahead at nearly 8 percent. There is erosion of confidence all around. In contrast, India is bubbling with hope and self-confidence. A decade ago, the rest of India was talking about Vibrant Gujarat. Today, the rest of the world is talking about a Vibrant India," he said.

"Nevertheless, we must remember that the geopolitical situation has created certain challenges for our future progress.India must become Atma Nirbhar - self-reliant - in critical technologies and industries. This message is also of great relevance to our university and all other universities in India. History shows that countries become true economic powers only when they are strong in science and technology. History also shows that nations lead in science and technology only when they have world-class universities," he added.

Mukesh Ambani said America became America because of its best-in-the-world universities.

"Europe demonstrated this truth much earlier. Japan did it. China is also doing it. Now, it is India's turn ... and we should do better than all the rest," he said.

He said there is a stiff global competition in Artificial Intelligence, New Energy particularly development of nuclear fusion technologies, space technologies, bio technologies and life sciences technologies and other technologies of the future.

"In this race, jo jeeta wohi Sikandar. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi ji, I believe Bharat jeetega, Bharat aage badhega, Bharat duniya ko badalega. Aur Hum sab, particularly my next generation, Bharat ko badalenge," Ambani said.

Ambani, who is President and Chairman of the Board of Governors, PDEU, urged students and researchers to make it one of the best universities on green energy, green material and green economy.

"Today, I want to ask all of you here, all the students, all the researhers and the teachers of the University - are we ready to make PDEU one of the best Universities on green energy, green material, green economy and all endeavours that we take?...I believe in each and every one of you. I believe in you because the greatest source of energy in the world is the energy of our patriotic youth and India is a young country," he said.

"Today, we pledge to our PM that we are even more determined to do better, make Indian prouder and PDEU greater in the years to come," he added.

Ambani said he believed India would soon become the world's third-largest economy.

He explained that India's progress must move together with clean energy goals, stressing that the shift from fossil fuels to green energy must speed up to protect the planet. He said he was "supremely confident" that green technologies could reverse environmental damage and create better futures for coming generations.

Ambani told students that PDEU had an important role in this journey because India was transforming into a deep-tech nation. He shared three expectations for the university: improving application-driven research, building stronger global and national collaborations, and leading work at the intersection of green energy, green materials, and artificial intelligence.

He reminded students to use new tools wisely and noted that critical thinking remained essential as technology expanded.

Ambani also spoke about the university's growth, noting several recent achievements, including doctoral students securing the Prime Minister's Fellowship, Reliance Foundation Scholarships for BTech students, and recognition for a green hydrogen project by the university's Center of Excellence in Geothermal Energy. He said these successes showed how far PDEU had come and encouraged the community to aim higher.

He expressed gratitude to parents, teachers, and staff, reminding students that their achievements were built on the support of many people. He said that institutions like PDEU teach not only knowledge but also the "virtue of gratitude," which he described as an emotion that "lessens our ego and enables us to achieve more."

Ambani recalled PM Modi had envisioned the university two decades ago and said PDEU "owes its very birth to his extraordinary vision." (ANI)

