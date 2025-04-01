PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 1: The India Research Conclave 2025, hosted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, marked a significant milestone in advancing research excellence, fostering collaboration, and reinforcing research integrity in India. Powered by Springer Nature, the conclave brought together leading academics, researchers, policymakers, and industry experts to deliberate on key challenges and opportunities shaping India's research landscape.

Also Read | Hemansh Kohli Health Update: 'Yaariyan' Actor Shares Video on Social Media From Hospital, Says 'Last 15 Days Were Difficult and Challenging' (Watch Video).

With a strong emphasis on research integrity, innovation, and inclusivity, the event featured keynote addresses from distinguished speakers from the government, academia, and research organizations. Discussions underscored India's role in shaping the global research agenda and the importance of ethical and sustainable scientific progress.

Frank Vrancken Peeters, CEO, Springer Nature, highlighted the transformative impact of collaboration and research integrity in driving scientific advancements. He stated, "India is emerging as a global leader in research and innovation. Events like the India Research Conclave play a crucial role in fostering a culture of excellence, transparency, and collaboration. At Springer Nature, we remain committed to supporting the research community with tools and resources that uphold the highest standards of integrity."

Also Read | International Children’s Book Day 2025 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Inspiring Young Minds Through the Magic of Literature.

P.K. Banerjee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of India, reiterated the government's focus on strengthening India's research ecosystem. He remarked, "The India Research Conclave serves as a crucial platform to bring together policymakers, academics, and industry leaders to drive impactful research and innovation. As India continues to expand its research capabilities, it is imperative that we uphold the highest ethical and academic standards, ensuring that our scientific advancements benefit society at large. Initiatives like One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) are key to democratizing access to high-quality research, enabling Indian researchers to contribute more effectively to the global knowledge economy. The students need to nudge the institutions into first getting access and thereafter, use them effectively for newer multi-disciplinary research using ONOS."

The conclave also featured two engaging panel discussions. The first panel, 'Strengthening India's Research & the Way Forward', brought together distinguished academics and policymakers to discuss the challenges and opportunities in India's research ecosystem. Experts shared insights on funding, policy reforms, and interdisciplinary collaboration to propel India to the forefront of global research. The second panel, 'Women in Research: Catalysts for Change in India's Scientific Landscape', highlighted the invaluable contributions of women researchers and the need for greater gender inclusivity in STEM fields. The discussion emphasized mentorship, policy support, and institutional changes to empower women in research.

The conclave featured keynote speeches and discussions from esteemed leaders in research, education, and policy, including Dr. Govind K. Makharia, Associate Dean (Research), AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr. B.N. Gangadhar, Chairman, National Medical Commission and Prof. Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary, Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education, Government of India

Hosting the India Research Conclave 2025 at AIIMS, New Delhi, one of India's premier research institutions, underscored the event's significance in shaping national research policies. The discussions on sustainability, technology-driven research, and academic integrity highlighted India's growing influence in the global research ecosystem.

A key focus of the conclave was Springer Nature's Research Integrity initiatives, reinforcing the commitment to ethical publishing, transparency, and sustainable research practices. This aligns with India's vision for academic excellence and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and knowledge exchange, the India Research Conclave 2025 laid the foundation for future initiatives that will strengthen India's position as a global leader in research and innovation.

About Springer Nature:

Springer Nature is one of the leading publishers of research in the world. We publish the largest number of journals and books and are a pioneer in open research. Through our leading brands, trusted for more than 180 years, we provide technology-enabled products, platforms and services that help researchers to uncover new ideas and share their discoveries, health professionals to stay at the forefront of medical science, and educators to advance learning. We are proud to be part of progress, working together with the communities we serve to share knowledge and bring greater understanding to the world. For more information, please visit about.springernature.com and @SpringerNature.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2655113/SN_India_Research_Conclave.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578536/Springer_Nature_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)