Mumbai, April 1: Actor Himansh Kohli took to social media to share a video message from the hospital after he was hospitalized due to health issues. In the video, he revealed that the past 10-15 days had been incredibly difficult as he battled through health concerns. However, with the unwavering support of his family, friends, and medical team, he’s now feeling a bit better.

On Tuesday, the ‘Yaariyan’ actor shared a video message on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Har Har Mahadev The last 15 days were difficult and challenging with sudden health concerns, but my family and friends stood like a rock. They made sure I was okay, and whenever I broke down, they gave me strength, love, and care. Recovery has taught me to prioritize health, embrace clean living, let go of negativity, and trust in God’s plan. Baaki like i said aap sabke pyar aur dua se changa bhala ho jaunga.” Himansh Kohli Ties the Knot With Vini in Delhi, Check Out ‘Yaariyan’ Actor’s Beautiful Wedding Pics.

Hemansh Kohli Shares Health Update After Hospitalization

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemansh Kohli (@kohlihimansh)

In the clip, Hemansh could be heard saying, “I have been completely missing for the past 10-15 days. It was due to health concerns, and these things are always unexpected. The last 15 days have been extremely difficult, yet strong. Many people, my close ones, supported me. When I was mentally weak, when I was breaking down, they stood by me- my family and friends. I want to thank each one of you. I am feeling weak right now. I will bounce back soon. This has made me realize that one should never take health for granted. Please pray for my recovery. Thank You.” Hemansh Kohli To Get Married to a Non-Celebrity Woman in a Temple Wedding on THIS Date!.

Kohli also shared that he initially refrained from announcing his hospitalization because he didn't want to seem weak or helpless. He reassured his fans that the doctors have been taking excellent care of him, which is why he's now in a position to update them on his health.

Work-wise, Himansh Kohli is widely recognized for his portrayal of Raghav Oberoi in the Hindi drama “Humse Hai Liife.” He made his Bollywood debut with “Yaariyaan” in 2014.

