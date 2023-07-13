BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13: India has emerged as a pioneer in the realm of financial innovation, driven by a combination of technological advancements, forward-thinking finance leaders, and a conducive regulatory framework. As a country that operates on a massive scale, India has developed a thriving ecosystem of tech brilliance, especially in the realm of finance. India's visionary finance leaders have propelled the nation to unimaginable heights, leaving the world in awe of their ability to rapidly adapt and even invent the latest best practices. As Indian finance leaders like Dhivya Suryadevara (CFO of Stripe and formerly General Motors), Vasanth Prabhu (CFO of Visa Inc.), Deepak Ahuja (former CFO of Tesla), and many more are spearheading the global finance movement, the leaders in India are shaping the finance world by developing and improving on disruptive technology. In the past decade, India has significantly contributed to cutting-edge innovations like UPI, robo-advisory platforms, microfinance, and more. This rapid progress can be best attributed to the efforts of forward-thinking leaders. Bharat Infinity, a groundbreaking event series, is set to unveil and applaud the stellar achievements of India's finance leaders. It is powered by Happay, the company that revolutionized the T&E (Travel and Expense) technology on a global scale, originating from India. An ode to India's remarkable achievements, Bharat Infinity specifically aims to celebrate the agile problem-solving abilities of India’s finance leaders. Happay’s CRO Ramesh Iyer epitomizes the essence of the series, “A decade ago, the world relied on US and Europe to solve global financial problems. But as the industry matured, western solutions started falling short when it came to global adaptability, innovating for local use cases, and prioritizing user experience through driving deeper integration with local ecosystem partners. Products that could cater to specific country nuances and geographies were scarce. Happay, which was born to solve global finance problems, then changed the game by creating a revolutionary product that addressed the unique needs of every geography. Operating at a massive scale, we sparked a movement amongst Indian CFOs and CIOs, continuously innovating to maintain our position as a technology leader.” Bharat Infinity is an event that celebrates the prolific Indian finance leaders that encourage the same spirit of innovation and will contribute to the invention of the next big thing in Indian finance. It is a platform for exchanging ideas, discussing opportunities, and networking with fellow industry leaders. The much-awaited event has chapters in major cities, including Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi. Attendees can brace themselves for a dynamic and inclusive event that transcends borders and promotes the growth of the global financial ecosystem.

Also Read | World Deaf Youth Championships 2023: India Wins Nine Medals in Badminton.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)