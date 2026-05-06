Business News | India Teacher Named Regional Winner of the 2026 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 6: The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) today announced science teacher, Soma Mandal, as the regional winner of the 2026 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards in the South Asia region. Soma was selected by the judges for her dedication to empowering pupils to participate in the 'worldwide fight against climate change'.

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Soma is one of nine regional winners of the global Cambridge competition that celebrates the achievements of teachers around the world. As a regional winner, Soma will win £500 worth of books for her class, a trophy, and receive publicity for herself and her school during the coming year. She will also appear on a 'Thank you' page at the front of a range of new Cambridge textbooks, available to the public from November 2026.

With over 10 years' teaching experience, Soma is dedicated to positioning climate education at the heart of student learning. A master's graduate in environmental science, she developed a climate-focused curriculum at her school, GD Goenka Public School, Delhi, in which she inspires students to emerge as confident agents of climate action and sustainable change.

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Soma said, "This recognition belongs to my students, whose commitment to climate action inspires me every time I step into the classroom. This award strengthens my resolve to embed climate education throughout learning, making sustainability tangible and connected to real challenges. I believe that when we equip young minds to respond to the climate crisis, they discover they have agency and voice. My students have shown me they are ready to act... Our role is simply to create the space and support for them to do so."

Global winner voting

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards highlights the important role that teachers play in shaping the lives of their learners and preparing them for the world beyond school. It gives students, parents and peers the chance to nominate a current primary or secondary teacher for outstanding commitment to their students' education. By going to dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org/vote, the public can now vote for Soma, or another of the nine regional winners to become the overall, global winner of the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards 2026. The deadline to vote is 13:30 (IST) on 13 May 2026 and the winner will be announced on 2 June 2026.

The 2026 competition received over 12,000 nominations for teachers in 126 different countries around the world. Nominations not only thanked teachers for the hard work they put into teaching, but also for all the extra things they do to ensure their students are happy and healthy.

Rod Smith, Group Managing Director of International Education at Cambridge said, "We believe education is key to tackling the climate crisis, and so it is inspiring to see Soma exemplify that belief so strongly through her teaching. By creating safe, inspiring spaces where learners explore climate challenges and develop practical solutions, she is empowering young people with the knowledge, skills and confidence to be ready for the world. That impact is exactly what this award celebrates. I congratulate all of our winners on their accomplishments, which inspire us at Cambridge, and I am sure will stand as inspiration for teachers worldwide."

About Cambridge

Cambridge University Press & Assessment is part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group works with over 10,000 schools in 160 countries to provide education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world. We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators. With internationally recognised qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive teaching support and continuing professional development, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

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