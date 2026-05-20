Business News | Indian Entrepreneurs Vratika Gupta and Nakul Aggarwal Emerge as a Notable Presence at Cannes 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 20: The ongoing 79th Festival de Cannes is witnessing a notable diversification of Indian representation on the global stage. While the cinematic event traditionally highlights the country's entertainment industry, the 2026 red carpet at the Palais des Festivals underscored a broader narrative of economic and entrepreneurial influence, led by the joint appearance of Indian leaders Vratika Gupta and Nakul Aggarwal.

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The presence of Vratika, founder of luxury home decor brand Maison Sia, alongside Nakul, co-founder of the $4 billion tech unicorn BrowserStack, marks a significant shift in how Indian success is projected internationally. Their appearance highlights a contemporary generation of Indian entrepreneurs successfully scaling businesses across highly distinct verticals--ranging from premium consumer design to deep-tech infrastructure.

Industry observers note that the couple's trajectory--from a chance meeting on a Delhi train to managing two global enterprises while balancing a family of three children--mirrors the multi-faceted growth of India's modern business ecosystem.

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Commenting on the expanding footprint of Indian enterprise at international forums, Nakul emphasized the structural alignment between innovation and global storytelling. "The scale at which Indian technology now operates allows us to engage with global platforms not just as service providers, but as builders of foundational infrastructure," Nakul stated. "Whether in technology or cinema, the primary metric of success today is the cross-border scalability of an idea."

Reflecting on India's evolving role in the creative and luxury segments, Vratika pointed to a shift from consumption to leadership. "Indian entrepreneurs are transitioning from being consumers of global luxury to key architects of the international design landscape," Vratika remarked. "Our focus is on positioning homegrown strategic vision and curation at the center of the global aesthetic framework."

Aligning with the high-profile nature of the event, the duo opted for bespoke contemporary ensembles for their red-carpet appearance. Vratika wore a structured, custom gown by Indian couturier Manish Malhotra, featuring a hand-embroidered black and silver crystal corset and layered organza detailing, accessorized with eye-catching jewelry and a pair of Louboutins. Nakul accompanied her in a deep aubergine velvet tuxedo designed by Troy Costa, complemented with Berluti footwear.

At Cannes 2026, Vratika and Nakul represent a new generation of Indian global achievers--where entrepreneurship, culture and international influence increasingly intersect.

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