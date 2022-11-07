New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Indian stock indices traded largely steady with positive bias this morning, and the rupee appreciated considerably against the US dollar.

At 9.56 am, Sensex traded at 60,983.33 points, up 32.97 points or 0.054 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,157.05 points, up 39.90 points or 0.22 per cent.

The rupee opened at 82.11 versus Friday's closing of 82.44 per US dollar.

The stock indices put a brake after over two weeks of consecutive rallies as the US central bank Federal Reserve continued raising key interest rates in its fight against the multi-decade high inflation.

It raised the key policy rate by 75 basis points to over a decade high at 3.75-4.0 per cent in its latest monetary policy meeting. Notably, this is the fourth consecutive hike of such magnitude. (ANI)

