Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Live Math Competitions and League, a unique App based Mental Math competitions company, has announced the winners of the Mental Math World Cup 2022.

Indian winners shone in every category, with 8 of the top 13 positions going to Indian students.

This Year, Live Math Competitions and League conducted the Mental Math World Cup 2022 in the months of June and July in which 5500 participants battled it out in Round 1 of the competition. Of this, close to 500 participants from Asia and Africa who came from disadvantaged backgrounds were registered for free. Students from 48 Countries across Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe and America participated in the competition. The event is conducted live on-camera.

In the Grand Finale held in mid-July, 2070 students competed for the top spots. In the Challenger category (ages 6-8), Nayra Garg from India International School, Jaipur won the first prize, along with a student from Pakistan. Rishi Pandey and Suvigya Tandon from Delhi won second and third prize respectively.

In the Master category (ages 9-11), students from Malaysia won the first and second prize, while Krishnav Singh from Delhi won the third prize. In the Grandmaster category (ages 12-15), Archita Pal from Ashok Hall Girls Higher Secondary School, Kolkata won the first prize, while Rahul Aggarwal from Delhi won the second prize. A Bangladeshi student won the third prize in this category.

In the Open category (ages 12-15), Asmita Pal from Ashok Hall Girls Higher Secondary School, Kolkata bagged the top spot while Aarav Jain from Gurugram won the second spot.

All Super Toppers received cash prizes, medals and certificates. and the Best Mental Mathletes made it to the World Top 100 Rankers list which is published on the company's website.

Live Math Competitions and League has created an inclusive global mental math eco-system for talented participants, Abacus and Vedic Math coaches and training centers and schools from 48 Countries and provide them an opportunity to showcase their students' mental math skills on the global stage. Their aim is to help young minds develop interest in Mental Math by Practicing their Arithmetic Skills in a Gamified Math Environment. The company has devised this competition as a way to make India's rich heritage of Vedic Maths and Mental Maths mainstream. Free Webinars are also organised for all participants where industry stalwarts teach Mental Maths Tips and Tricks.

The company was founded by Navazesh Shetty and PrakhyatBhandary. The seed for creation of the platform was first laid in Navazesh's mind when she experienced how difficult it was for talented minds to participate in global mental math events without being affiliated to a certain abacus or vedic math coaching center.

Last year, students of 18 Asian countries participated in the Mental Math Asia Cup 2021. Registrations have already started for Mental Math World Cup 2023 and the Company is soon going to announce a schedule of all its Offline International Events for 2023.

