The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be the eighth edition of the tournament and will be held in Australia, starting October 16. A total of 16 teams will participate in the competition. ICC has scheduled warm-up or practice matches for all the teams going into the T20 World Cup 2022. Team India before facing their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 round, will be playing two official warm-up matches. Before the official warm-up games, India face Western Australia XI for a couple of unofficial practice matches as well. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm up Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table, Fixture List Of Men’s Twenty20 WC Practice Matches in IST.

Team India will be looking to adapt to the conditions with these warm-up matches. Rohit Sharma’s side will be getting a taste of the defending champions before heading into the Super 12 matches and will prepare themselves for any challenge to come. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

India Warm-up Matches Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) October 17, 2022 Australia vs India The Gabba, Brisbane 9:30 AM October 19, 2022 New Zeland vs India The Gabba, Brisbane 1:30 PM

India Warm-up Matches Live Streaming and Telecast

India’s warm-up or practice matches will be broadcast live for fans. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of T20 World Cup 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of India’s practice match on its channels. Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of India’s warm-up matches.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was rearranged after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The 2022 T20 World Cup will be held across seven cities- Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. The finals of the tournament will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the biggest cricket ground in Australia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).