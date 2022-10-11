Jamshedpur FC will be facing Odisha FC in their first match of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season on Tuesday, October 11. League winners of the last season, Jamshedpur FC would look to make a strong impact in this tournament and will look forward to a winning start. Both Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC would be led by new coaches in form of Josep Gombau and Aidy Boothroyd respectively. Diego Mauricio coming back into the scheme of things for Odisha is a big boost. Also with someone like Amrinder Singh as the goalkeeper, Odisha FC look solid at the back. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: Chennaiyin FC Move to Second Spot With Victory Over ATK Mohun Bagan

Table-toppers last season, Jamshedpur FC will miss the services of their star man Greg Stewart, who was their top-scorer. But retaining a key striker in Daniel Chima Chukwu is a positive for the side, who would hope to put up a good show in this match and start the competition on a high. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2022-23, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the JFC vs OFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

