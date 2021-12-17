New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/India PR Distribution): JKYog, Bal-Mukund and Youth Club organizes Sanskriti International 2021 - the biggest online contest to celebrate the richness of Indian culture and heritage. As part of this global event, 50 plus unique competitions were conducted for all age groups, attracting thousands of participants across the globe. The Grand Online Award Ceremony, featuring many eminent personalities is scheduled on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Swami Mukundananda, the founder of JKYog, best-selling author, Bhakti saint, IIT-IIM alumnus, will be delivering the keynote address at this monumental event. Special Guests include well-renowned Bollywood dancer and choreographer, Devesh Mirchandani; multi-instrumentalist, singer and dancer, Shruti Balamurali; and the world's youngest magician and child prodigy, Sparsh Rupesh Koyelot.

Rima Pant, Bal-Mukund Coordinator of Connecticut Center, remarks "Sanskriti was conceptualized by Swami Mukundanandaji to celebrate the culture of India. JKYog volunteers have been conducting this event for the past 6 years in different parts of the USA. Since the pandemic, Sanskriti has moved online and is open for people across the globe. It has been a heartening experience to be a part of Sanskriti and support the noble cause!"

Hina Patel, Bal-Mukund Coordinator of North Carolina Center, shares "Through Sanskriti, children get to showcase their talent and gain appreciation for the Indian culture, which is much needed in today's younger generation. This year, Sanskriti had participants whose ages ranged from year1 to 80 plus. It was a humbling experience to see their enthusiastic participation."

Bal-Mukund is a character-building program for children, conceptualized and mentored by Swami Mukundananda. As part of this program, children are exposed to yoga, kid-friendly meditations, shloka, bhajans, Vedic wisdom, informative games and activities in a fun learning environment. For the youth, Swamiji has established the JKYog Youth club, which organizes public speaking& leadership classes, book clubs, Bhagavad Gita study to hone their spiritual, emotional and intelligence quotient.

Sanskriti International is an annual event organized by JKYog, Bal-Mukund and Youth club volunteers and the proceeds from this event support the charitable and noble initiatives of JKYog.

The award ceremony will be broadcast live on the Sanskriti portal - www.sanskritifest.org. This virtual extravaganza is open for everyone to join and cheer the winners!

