Officers of the 48 Regular and 32 Technical Graduate Course, who were commissioned into the Indian Army on 14 Nov 1971, have gathered at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun after 50 years, to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of their passing-out at a Reunion from 15-17 Dec 2021. The year being the 50th anniversary of the victory of the 1971 War is also celebrated as Swarnim Vijay Varsh in Honour of the Indian Soldiers.

The course in true spirit of camaraderie has a very active participation of 205 veterans alongwith their family members. The young officers of this landmark course got into active operations of the 1971 Indo Pak War that saw the birth of a new nation, Bangladesh. During the 1971 War, two young officers, 2/Lt MPS Choudhary, 2/Lt RM Naresh, of this course made the supreme sacrifice. The Golden jubilee course also has the pride of giving two Army Commanders to the Nation, Lt Gen SR Ghosh, PVSM, AVSM, SM (Retd) and Lt Gen (Dr) VK Ahluwalia, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VSM (Retd).

The Golden Jubilee Reunion of courses is a tradition of Indian Military Academy, held with pride to commemorate the event. The occasion gives an opportunity to veterans to relive their memories in the true spirit of soldierly bonhomie. The Indian Military Academy, takes great pride in achievements of its alumni and ensures strong bonding with the veterans. The reunion commenced with the solemn Wreath Laying Ceremony wherein all the veterans of the course paid homage at the IMA War Memorial in memory of their martyr coursemates.

The Golden Jubilee Course presented a life size Bangladesh Liberation Statue to IMA to mark their active participation in 1971 war. The statue has been installed at Training and Administrative Building (TAB) in IMA and depicts the historic moment of signing the ‘Instrument of Surrender’ at Dacca wherein India defeated Pakistan and the new Nation – ‘Bangladesh’ was born.

The course comemorated their nostalgic career in Army from training days at IMA , participation in operations, social get togethers and a tribute of Remembrance to their martyr coursemates by releasing a Golden Jubilee Coffee Table Book, titled ‘Baptized into Battle’.

It was a nostalgic trip for the Veterans which re-invoked the spirit of camaraderie and bonhomie to continue forever.