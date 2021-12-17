NorthEast United will take on SC East Bengal in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The NEUFC vs SCEB, ISL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on December 17, 2021 (Friday) as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Both NorthEast United and SC East Bengal have had an underwhelming campaign so far as both teams find themselves near the bottom of the team standings. The Highlanders are second bottom with four points to their name while East Bengal are last in the points table and are yet to win a game.

When is NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match will take place on December 17, 2021 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the NEUFC vs SCEB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

