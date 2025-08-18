SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: The DesignIndia Show (TDS), puts the spotlight on India's most promising young designers. "India's Best Design Student" Awards celebrate emerging talent, recognising designers who will define the next era of innovation, craft, and problem-solving.

Also Read | The Miss Universe India 2025 Is Set To Unfold Tonight.

Since 2016, IBDA has honoured design excellence across the professional and academic spectrum. The student category is a commitment to nurturing emerging talent and building a strong foundation for the future of design in India. These winners embody curiosity, skill, and the courage to challenge conventions, qualities that are essential for the leaders of tomorrow.

"More than learning tools or techniques, design education is about shaping a way of thinking. The next generation of designers must lead with empathy, imagination, and purpose. These students represent a bright and bold future for the industry." says Sudhir Sharma, IndiDesign & DesignIndia

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 676 Points, Nifty Gains 245 Points Amid Positive Sentiment Around Upcoming GST Reforms.

Awarded "India's Best Design Students" 2025

Abhijith Sasikumar - National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad

Aparna - National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad

Manav R. Sirwani - Institute of Design, Nirma University, Ahmedabad

Sakshi Vijay Kadu - Institute of Design, Nirma University, Ahmedabad

Shriyadita Narryan - National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad

Surbhi Rani - National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad

Disha Sonawane - Symbiosis Institute of Design, Pune

Gitesh Pramod Dosi - MIT Institute of Design, Pune

Oviya E - MIT Institute of Design, Pune

Vivek Mishra - MIT Art Design and Technology University, Pune

Anavadya M S - Srishti Manipal Institute of Art Design and Technology, BengaluruArjun Vallabheshwar - Strate School of Design, Bengaluru

Mayank Saxena - National Institute of Design, Bengaluru

Zeus Zechariah Batkhar - National Institute of Design, Bengaluru

Anokhi Shah - Atlas Skilltech University (ISDI), Mumbai

Kshama Anagodumath - ISDI School of Design and Innovation, Mumbai

Siddhartha Sharma - National Institute of Design, Gandhinagar

Smit Shah - Unitedworld Institute of Design, Gandhinagar

Siddharth Jain - Chitkara University, Chandigarh

Vardan Bansal - Central Saint Martins, University of The Arts, London

Manasi Patankar - School of Visual Arts, New York

Komal Jain - World University of Design, Sonipat, Haryana

Malavika Cheran - DOT School of Design, Chennai

Nakul Saini - National Institute of Fashion Technology, Raebareli

Purva Garg - UPES, Dehradun

Rushikesh Pingle - National Institute of Design, Madhya Pradesh

Sankar Ghosh - MSU Baroda

Aditya Patankar - Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

Vishruth Shoba Balaji - National Institute of Design, Andhra Pradesh

These young designers represent a diverse range of disciplines, from product and communication design to fashion, spatial, and digital experiences. Together, they will be leading a vision of Indian design that is brilliant, optimistic relevant, and innovative.

About India's Best Design Awards (IBDA)

For the past decade, IBDA has been celebrating creative excellence and innovation in Indian design. The awards have built a legacy of recognising exceptional designers and design studios that craft meaningful solutions.

Event Details:

Date: 23 August 2025

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Pune, India

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

For more details:

The DesignIndia Show: https://tds.design-india.com

India's Best Design Awards: https://ibda.design-india.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)