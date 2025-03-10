Ajita Madan & Sayeesha Kirani, Co-founders of NthAdventure with the CM of Arunachal Pradesh Shri. Pema Khandu at GI Mohatsav in Delhi

Mechukha (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 10: The thrill of adventure racing is set to reach new heights as the 3rd National Adventure Racing Championship 2025 gears up for an adrenaline-pumping experience in the breathtaking landscapes of Mechukha, Arunachal Pradesh. Hosted by Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh and NthAdventure. This premier endurance event will serve as a qualifier for the Asia Championship 2025, bringing national and international teams to India's first-ever border adventure race.

Adventure Racing, known as the world's toughest team sport, is rapidly gaining traction in India, blending extreme endurance with cultural immersion and eco-tourism. After two successful editions, the championship's latest venue, Mechukha--nestled in the Eastern Himalayas just 29 km from the Indo-Tibet border--promises an unparalleled mix of challenge and natural splendour.

Ahead of the main event, Arunachal Pradesh Tourism hosted an Adventure Racing, Navigation, and Technical Workshop along with a 50KM Promo Race for locals on February 10-12, 2025, that was flagged off by Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister for Tourism. Expressing his enthusiasm, Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona stated, "Adventure@Mechukha is our vision to establish Mechukha as a leading adventure tourism destination, showcasing its pristine landscapes and rich cultural heritage to the world."

Why This Race is Special:

India's First Border Adventure Race: This will be the first adventure race of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh, set against the majestic Himalayan backdrop.

Official Qualifier for Asia Championship 2025: Teams will battle for a spot in the prestigious Asian Championship, advancing towards the global Adventure Racing circuit.

Hospitality Like Never Before: A event missed with cultural immersion and tradition activities along with endurance sport to be part of this one of kind event.

Exciting Cash Prizes: Winners will not only claim the ultimate championship title and trophy but will also share an exclusive prize pool of USD 20,000.

Diverse Course Challenges: The championship will feature disciplines such as trail running, hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, rope work, river crossings, and navigation, taking participants through picturesque valleys, tribal villages, and pristine rivers.

Race Directors Ajita Madan and Sayeesha Kirani are working closely with Arunachal Pradesh Tourism to create an unforgettable experience for participants. "Adventure Racing is where endurance meets culture and sustainability, leaving behind a positive economic and environmental impact," says Ajita Madan. "This race will put India on the global adventure racing map."

With only 30 team slots available, registrations are filling fast. Teams from Malaysia and the Philippines have already confirmed their participation, along with Team Shershah, the winners of Namma Adventure Race 3.0.

Know more about the host State: arunachaltourism.com

Know more about the Race Location: mechukhatourism.com

For more information & registration visit www.nthadventure.com

Host: Department of Tourism, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh & NthAdventure

