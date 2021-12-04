Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI/PNN): With advanced and immersive 3D visuals by Shreedhar Kakade, the finest international soul-touching music by Dharam Bhatt, charismatic style of narration by Amar Babaria and SubhavKher, and melodious vocals by Prashant Muzumdar, the movie promises to win hearts of all, with a fan following across domestic and international markets.

Produced by Aatmarth Productions and Bhakti Trust along with the debutant director Bhairav Kothari, 8 years in the making, this film released in its finest avatar in Indian Cinemas on 19th November in 3 languages, Gujarati, Hindi and English. This unique piece of cinema captures over 55 awe-inspiring incidents of this iconic personality's life journey, from his humble beginnings as Laxminandan to his path-breaking spiritual influence as Shrimad Rajchandra over millions including Mahatma Gandhi and Jamsetji Tata.

Link to movie Trailer:

https://youtu.be/OD_BQttHrU8

This movie has not only touched the Jains and the Gujarati community, but is appreciated by everyone, across all age groups. From touching people's souls to making them experience Shrimadji's live presence, were some of the overwhelming responses.

It has been made with such precision that over 200 reiterations were done for Shrimadji's model alone to get it right, from his birth to adulthood. This well-researched rich-in-content movie is brought to life by the magical touch of the music composer Dharam Bhatt.

Speaking about this visual spectacle, Kothari said; "The initial thought was to make just a simple audio visual that would influence the new generation and introduce a new perspective towards life. But this thought metamorphosed into a large-scale magnum opus as we explored Shrimadji's life story! It took us 250,000 man-hours, 4.5 million computing hours and over hundreds of challenges conquered. It is a very special project for me and I believe that it's not just a movie, it's a gift of a lifetime!"

Adding to this, the Director of Animation Shreedhar Kakade said, "The biggest challenge was that we had to recreate character models and structures from old paintings and photographs. We managed to develop over 350 character models and 100 structures that look close to realty. This inspiring story is worth admiring and emulating and I am really looking forward to the audience experiencing the movie."

You can book a show for your loved ones through their 'Good Karo, Show Book Karo' campaign at: www.ShrimadRajchandraTheMovie.com

Aatmarth Productions develops and produces theatrical films, web series, audio albums and interactive multimedia applications that have the potential of creating a positive impact with respect to humanity, kindness, ethics, non-violence, peace, compassion, and generosity.

Bhakti Trust is a non-profit charitable trust constituted to promote the spiritual path of Shrimad Rajchandraji. It is unbiased towards any sect and propagates Shrimadji's philosophy through Bhakti and Swadhyay.

