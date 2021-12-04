You can use ARM & HAMMER™ Pure Baking Soda Shaker for personal care too!! Surprising enough? Read on.

Baking soda can be used in facial, face washes, scrubs and masks to gently exfoliate and cleanse. You can give yourself a baking soda facial at home using one of these DIY baking soda face scrub #hacks.

ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda experts have rounded up some easy-to-make DIY baking soda face scrub recipes that you can try at home. Remember to test each recipe on your inner forearm before applying it to your face, just in case you have a sensitivity. It’s uncommon, but it’s best to be safe with your face.

How to make a paste of ARM & HAMMER™ Pure Baking Soda?

Sprinkle 2 parts of Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda and 1 part water and mix well. Take as much as required.

Facial Exfoliator With ARM & HAMMER™ Pure Baking Soda

Cleaning your face with baking soda can help remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Many store-bought soaps, masks and facial washes already contain baking soda, but you can make your own ARM & HAMMER™ Pure Baking Soda facial wash or mask quickly and easily.

There are 100’s of uses of ARM & HAMMER™ Pure Baking Soda, one of which is #97 Facial & body exfoliator.

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, is a mild abrasive, which makes it an excellent exfoliator for your skin. Baking soda can help remove oils when used in a facial wash and can be a beneficial part of your overall skin care routine. After using baking soda in a facial wash, make sure to follow up with a moisturizer to add hydration to your skin.

Make Your Own Baking Soda Face Wash

If you already have a liquid soap or facial cleanser, you can add a ½ tsp of baking soda to improve its exfoliating properties. Or, you can make a simple paste using just ARM & HAMMER™ Pure Baking Soda and water. It’s one of the easiest and quickest ways to clean your face with ARM & HAMMER™ Pure Baking Soda.

Combine these ingredients in a small bowl:

2 tsp. ARM & HAMMER™ Pure Baking Soda

1 tsp. warm water

Use your finger to stir the baking soda and water combination until you get a thin paste then apply to your wet face with your fingers, rubbing in small circular motions. Be sure to keep it away from your eyes. Rinse thoroughly with warm water, until all of the cleanser is removed. Pat your face dry with a clean towel.

As with any exfoliant, do not use every day, or you may dry out or irritate your skin. One to two times per week will help slough off your dull skin cells and leave your face feeling fresher and looking brighter.

Follow your baking soda facial with your moisturizer to hydrate your skin.

Oat-Flour Baking Soda Exfoliant

Oatmeal and oat flour are used in many soaps and body washes, especially to help soothe sensitive skin. For a quick DIY baking soda face scrub and exfoliant, mix the following ingredients in a small bowl:

1 tsp. ARM & HAMMER™ Pure Baking Soda

1 tbsp. warm water

2 tsp. oat flour

After rinsing your face with warm water, dip your fingers into the paste and apply to your face using a circular motion. Avoid the eyes and eye area. Let dry for 3-5 minutes.

To remove, splash your face with warm water and rub the exfoliant away using gentle circular motions. Be sure to keep it away from your eyes. Baking soda’s fine granules will buff your skin and help break down dirt and oils. The oat flour helps soothe your skin. Wash away any remaining cleanser, pat your face dry with a clean towel, and moisturize. Remember not to use more than 1 or 2 times per week.

Face Mask With Coconut Oil and Baking Soda

Many people use coconut oil on their skin as a natural moisturizer. If coconut oil is part of your beauty routine, you can add ½ to 1 teaspoon of baking soda per tablespoon of coconut oil to help exfoliate your skin at the same time.

To use as a mask, apply to your face and neck, avoiding the eyes and eye area. Leave in place for 5-10 minutes. Then, gently rub your skin in small circular motions for 2-3 minutes, focusing on areas of your face that are typically oilier, such as your nose, chin, and forehead. Be sure to keep it away from your eyes. Rinse your face with cool water and pat dry. Use 1-2 times per week.

Coffee and Baking Soda Face Mask

Although it may sound more like a dessert, you can combine ground coffee, sugar, and honey with baking soda to make a DIY facial mask. You may be surprised to learn that coffee, caffeine, and sugar are used in countless beauty products. In addition to baking soda’s exfoliating power, this face mask adds the ground coffee and sugar for additional dermabrasion, while the honey holds everything together.

To make this DIY baking soda mask, you will need:

1 tsp. ground coffee

1 tbsp. honey

2 tsp. granulated sugar

1 tsp. ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl until you form a paste. Apply liberally to your face and neck, using circular massaging motions. Be sure to stay away from your eyes and the area around them.

Leave the paste on your skin for up to 20 minutes, then remove with a warm damp cloth. Pat your skin dry and follow with your usual moisturizer. Use no more than 1-2 times per week. For those with sensitive skin, it is advisable to use caution and test out a small portion of your skin first before proceeding with a full face mask.

Baking Soda Facials as Part of Your Skincare Routine

DIY baking soda face washes can save you money on commercial products and put you in control of what you apply to your face.

While no product works for everyone all the time (everyone’s skin is different, after all), baking soda is an effective facial cleanser and exfoliator for many. If you’re not satisfied with the results, use baking soda to freshen your fridge, garbage can, disposal, or many other household uses. It won’t go to waste!

