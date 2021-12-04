New year, new plans and new resolutions. This is what happens everywhere towards the end of December month. People make various new year resolutions, some realistic, while many tend to be far-fetched. And very few really stick to their resolutions. As you enter 2022, We at LatestLY have bought together a list of new year resolutions that you can think of taking ahead this year. Who Started Making New Year's Resolutions? Know Origin of This Popular Practice.

Maintaining a Proper Hygiene

Because in 2020 and 2021, we all have witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic, we must make sure to follow good hygiene to keep ourselves and our near ones safe from any other hygiene-related issues.

Having a Healthy Diet

Knowing that covid 19 has majorly taken a toll on people who already had certain health issues and low immunity, we must ensure that we include a lot of healthy greens and other nutritious food in our daily routine. This will help us maintain a healthy body and a healthy life.

Move Your Body

The work-from-home scenario has made most people work sitting on a couch or the bed. Also, many had to walk here and there while commuting to the office, but now it is just work and stress, making everyone lazier and more lethargic. Therefore, to stay active, walk more, set a goal and go out for a bike ride or a walk.

Wake Up Early

The work-from-home scenario has made everyone wake up just 15-20 minutes before logging in to their work. And before lockdown, they used to wake up an hour prior to get ready and leave for work. Now that the offices are starting to open up again, we all start waking up at the same time as earlier to get back to routine.

Listen to Music

Try listening to music and relaxing instead of stressing your eyes more with the TV screen after work. The TV shows and movies might stress your eyes more, so sit back and relax with some music of your own choice.

The expected new year resolutions are quitting alcohol, smoking, and losing weight. It’s time to make realistic resolutions to make ourselves healthy in the coming year. We wish everyone a Happy New Year 2021!

